Best Adjustable Bed Frames and Bases of 2024

Adjustable bed frames and bases seem like an indulgence, but there are several reasons why you may need one. To start, adjustable bed bases offer customization in head and foot elevation, which is essential if you live with sleep apnea or acid reflux and need relief. You may also see improved circulation, reduced snoring and better spinal alignment thanks to the movement an adjustable base offers.

As with the top mattresses, there is also a lot of variety in the adjustable bed-frame market. Just about every brand offers one, but that doesn't mean that they're the best choice for you. I used my years of testing mattresses and sleep accessories experience to help me create a curated list of the best adjustable bed frames and bases that are worth your money.

What's the best overall adjustable bed frame or base?

Nectar

Mattress giant Nectar offers the best overall adjustable mattress base. It has everything you expect from an adjustable bed frame base in the mobility department. Features like zero gravity make it a well-rounded choice for the average person.

Best adjustable bed frames of 2024

Nectar Nectar Premier Adjustable Bed Frame Best overall adjustable bed $1,898 at Nectar The Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame is our pick for the best overall adjustable base because it's a dependable option from a reputable brand. Adjusting the head and foot is simple with a wireless remote or app. The remote also features three preset settings: anti-snore, zero-gravity and TV recline. You're free to set your favorite positions, too. The zero-gravity preset will lay you in a 120-neutral position to create the illusion of weightlessness. As if that wasn't enough, this adjustable bed base has three massage settings you can cycle through. The Nectar Premier Adjustable Bed frame is not only reliable, but the zero-clearance design means you can use it on the floor or with an existing platform frame. If you're looking for a more basic feature that skips the massage and anti-snore settings, you can opt for the Classic Adjustable base from Nectar. Pros: Includes anti-snore and zero-gravity presets

Easy to control from the app or wireless remote

Massage feature with three intensities

Adjustable height from three inches to five inches with extenders

Four built-in USB ports Cons: Not the cheapest option

Lacked advanced features that some people may want Additional details: Weight capacity : 750 pounds

: 750 pounds Warranty : 3-year warranty

: 3-year warranty Trial : 50-night trial

: 50-night trial Price:$1,898 $1,898 at Nectar

Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Bedding Ascension Luxe Adjustable Power Base Best budget adjustable base $899 at Brooklyn Bedding Popular bedding brand Brooklyn Bedding is known for making quality products at affordable prices. The Ascension Luxe Adjustable Power Base is my pick for the best budget adjustable bed base. At $899 for a queen, it's one of the most affordable bases you can get. This adjustable power base has a steel frame with adjustable legs supporting up to 850 pounds. The wireless remote makes it easy to adjust position with the manual control. The presets include zero gravity, lounge, TV, and anti-snoring position. You can also set two customized positions with the remote. The Brooklyn Bedding adjustable bed base is a great choice for people who want a straightforward adjustable frame and don't want to pay a ton. Pros: A good choice for budget shoppers who want a basic adjustable bed base

Wireless remote

In addition to presets, you can add two favorite positions

Two USB ports on the base

The Remote has a flashlight Cons: It doesn't have advanced features like massaging or under-bed lighting.

Adjustable base sales from Brooklyn Bedding are final and non-refundable Additional details: Weight capacity : 850 pounds

: 850 pounds Warranty : 10-year warranty

: 10-year warranty Trial : No sleep trial

: No sleep trial Price: $899 $899 at Brooklyn Bedding

Saatva Saatva Adjustable Base Plus Best adjustable base for heavy people $1,599 at Saatva Saatva makes some of the most durable and supportive beds you can buy. The Adjustable Base Plus is no exception. One of the best features of the Saatva Adjustable Base Plus is that you don't have to worry about putting the base together; Saatva takes care of everything. The base features a zero-clearance design, so you can adjust the legs from 13 to 18 inches in half-inch increments or take them off with a platform frame. Saatva offers several adjustments like other adjustable bases, including head and food elevation, anti-snore, zero-gravity and flat customizable preset. It also has a lock button that keeps the base in position. This zero-clearance base also boasts additional features like lighting, three massage options and upper-flex, which allows you to adjust the head of each side of the bed independently on king or queen sizes. Pros: White glove delivery means Saatva sets it up for you

It can be combined with another frame thanks to the zero-clearance design

It has advanced features like massage, lighting and upper-flex

Position lock option Cons: Expensive compared to other options

Not eligible for returns or exchanges Additional details: Weight capacity : 850 pounds

: 850 pounds Warranty : 25-year warranty

: 25-year warranty Trial : No sleep trial

: No sleep trial Price: $1,599 $1,599 at Saatva

DreamCloud DreamCloud Adjustable Bed Frame Best base with adjustable height $1,898 at DreamCloud Most adjustable bases offer customization when it comes to height. The DreamCloud Adjustable Bed Frame has eight- and three-inch leg options with two-inch extenders. That makes it one of the most adjustable mattresses regarding height. The DreamCloud Adjustable Bed Frame boasts a high-quality construction and several additional features you may be looking for, like anti-snore, zero gravity, massage and a zero-clearance design. You can control your base either through the remote or the wireless app. You may have noticed that many brands don't offer sleep trials for adjustable bases, which can make buying online a little more stressful. DreamCloud offers a 50-night trial so you can decide if the bed is right for you or not. While it's not the cheapest adjustable bed frame, DreamCloud runs some of the most generous sales around holidays. If you time it right, you should be able to pay significantly less than the ticket price. Pros: Four built-in USB ports

Zero clearance design with adjustable legs

Zero gravity, anti-snore, TV recline, and whisper-quite massage with three intensities

50-night sleep trial Cons: Not the cheapest option on the list

Not compatible with a headboard

Additional details: Weight capacity : 750 pounds

: 750 pounds Warranty : 3-year warranty

: 3-year warranty Trial : 50-night trial

: 50-night trial Price: $1,898 $1,898 at DreamCloud

Helix Helix Adjustable Base Best value adjustable base $1,249 at Helix The Helix Adjustable Base might not be as cheap as Brooklyn Bedding. Still, it's one of the best value adjustable bases you can get because it's more affordable than other options with similar special features. In addition to the normal head and foot elevation controlled by the remote, you can put the bed in a zero gravity position to support spinal decompression or turn on massage functionality. The remote has three programmable presets so you can set your favorite positions. It also has under-bed lighting, which most options in this price range don't. Pros: Two USB ports

Three massage intensities and zero gravity presetting

Zero clearance design

12-inch stackable legs that move in 3-inch increments Cons: Still out of budget for some

No trial period

The remote is slightly more complicated than other brands Additional details: Weight capacity : 750 pounds

: 750 pounds Warranty : 10-year limited warranty

: 10-year limited warranty Trial : No trial

: No trial Price: $1,248 $1,249 at Helix

Puffy Puffy Adjustable Base Best adjustable base with a trial $1,399 at Puffy Many brands don't treat their adjustable frames like their mattresses when it comes to trials. Many brands don't offer trials for frames, and the ones that do are only 50 nights. The Puffy Adjustable Base comes with a 101-night trial, making it perfect for people who are new to the adjustable mattress space. It also carries a lifetime warranty; no other base on the list offers that. The Puffy Adjustable Base has head and foot control, a zero gravity setting and massage settings with two zones and three speed options. It also has features like USB charging ports and under-bed lighting. Although it is not what I would consider cheap, it's one of the bases with the most features for less. Pros: Includes luxury add-ons like under-bed lighting, USB charging ports and massage settings

The Remote has a simple interface

Adjustable legs

Longest trial and warranty on the list Cons: Weight limit not listed Additional details: Weight capacity : Not listed

: Not listed Warranty : Lifetime warranty

: Lifetime warranty Trial : 101-night trial

: 101-night trial Price: $1,399 $1,399 at Puffy

Sleep Number Sleep Number FlexFit 2 Smart Base Best mattress and adjustable base combination $1,999 at Sleep Number Sleep Number is probably one of the first brands that comes to mind when you think about adjustable bases. Given the hefty price tag, it's definitely considered a luxury option, but Sleep Number offers the most customization for a base and bed combo. In addition to the adjustments that the base makes, the surface of the Sleep Number smart beds is also customizable by firmness. So you can tailor your sleeping experience much more intentionally than other options. The FlexFit 2 Smart Base is the second tier of Sleep Number's adjustable smart base lineup. It features zero gravity, head and foot adjustments, snoring adjustments and under-bed lighting. There is also app connectivity that allows you to control everything from your smartphone. Pros: Compatible with Sleep Number smart beds

It gives you the most customization of any bed and frame combo

It has zero gravity, snoring adjustable and under-bed lighting

Can be controlled from the app Cons: Expensive

Some features may be more than what the average person wants Additional details: Weight capacity : 800 pounds

: 800 pounds Warranty : 15-year limited warranty

: 15-year limited warranty Trial : No trial

: No trial Price: $1,999 $1,999 at Sleep Number

How we chose the best adjustable bed frames and bases

We selected this curated list of adjustable bed bases based on our years of experience testing mattresses, bases and sleep accessories. When you've been around as long as we have, you know which brands you can trust and what makes a good product.

When assessing the adjustable bases to include on this list, we considered their construction, weight limits and adjustability. Any additional features that may benefit the average person were also noted. Finally, we took into consideration pricing for each adjustable bed included.

Factors to consider when shopping for an adjustable base

The reality is that only some people need or want an adjustable base for their mattress. You may benefit from sleeping propped up if you have back pain or sleep apnea. Adjustable bases are a big investment, so consider these things when comparing your options.

Functions

Among the best adjustable bases, they offer a range of functionality. Every frame on the list offers head and foot adjustments and positions like zero gravity, which is good for back pain. They don't all have the luxury features like massagers or under-bed lighting. Generally, the more features you get, the more expensive the base will be.

Determining the most important features can help you narrow your options. It will also save you some money if you don't care about the extras.

Budget

There's no way around it: adjustable bed frames are an expensive add-on for your bedding setup. For many people, they are considered a luxury. There are benefits associated with adjustable bases you can't get while sleeping flat, like higher blood circulation, pain relief and relieving symptoms of acid reflux and asthma. They also make a huge difference in independence for people with mobility issues, as getting in and out of bed in an adjusted position is easier.

An adjustable base is within reach, even if you can't spend a ton. There are options at every budget level. Like mattresses, adjustable bases also regularly go on sale, so if you time it right, you don't have to pay full price.

Trial and returns

Unlike mattresses, adjustable bases aren't guaranteed to come with trials or return periods. Many brands view the bases as furniture, so sometimes the sales are final and non-refundable. Even brands like Nectar, which offer trial periods, will offer a much shorter one than a mattress.