Best Adjustable Bed Frames and Bases of 2024
If you want more control over how you sleep at night, an adjustable bed frame or base could be for you. From zero gravity to anti-snore settings, here are the best adjustable bed bases to buy.
Adjustable bed frames and bases seem like an indulgence, but there are several reasons why you may need one. To start, adjustable bed bases offer customization in head and foot elevation, which is essential if you live with sleep apnea or acid reflux and need relief. You may also see improved circulation, reduced snoring and better spinal alignment thanks to the movement an adjustable base offers.
As with the top mattresses, there is also a lot of variety in the adjustable bed-frame market. Just about every brand offers one, but that doesn't mean that they're the best choice for you. I used my years of testing mattresses and sleep accessories experience to help me create a curated list of the best adjustable bed frames and bases that are worth your money.
Best adjustable bed frames of 2024
The Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame is our pick for the best overall adjustable base because it's a dependable option from a reputable brand. Adjusting the head and foot is simple with a wireless remote or app. The remote also features three preset settings: anti-snore, zero-gravity and TV recline. You're free to set your favorite positions, too. The zero-gravity preset will lay you in a 120-neutral position to create the illusion of weightlessness. As if that wasn't enough, this adjustable bed base has three massage settings you can cycle through.
The Nectar Premier Adjustable Bed frame is not only reliable, but the zero-clearance design means you can use it on the floor or with an existing platform frame. If you're looking for a more basic feature that skips the massage and anti-snore settings, you can opt for the Classic Adjustable base from Nectar.
Pros:
- Includes anti-snore and zero-gravity presets
- Easy to control from the app or wireless remote
- Massage feature with three intensities
- Adjustable height from three inches to five inches with extenders
- Four built-in USB ports
Cons:
- Not the cheapest option
- Lacked advanced features that some people may want
Additional details:
- Weight capacity: 750 pounds
- Warranty: 3-year warranty
- Trial: 50-night trial
- Price:$1,898
Popular bedding brand Brooklyn Bedding is known for making quality products at affordable prices. The Ascension Luxe Adjustable Power Base is my pick for the best budget adjustable bed base. At $899 for a queen, it's one of the most affordable bases you can get.
This adjustable power base has a steel frame with adjustable legs supporting up to 850 pounds. The wireless remote makes it easy to adjust position with the manual control. The presets include zero gravity, lounge, TV, and anti-snoring position. You can also set two customized positions with the remote. The Brooklyn Bedding adjustable bed base is a great choice for people who want a straightforward adjustable frame and don't want to pay a ton.
Pros:
- A good choice for budget shoppers who want a basic adjustable bed base
- Wireless remote
- In addition to presets, you can add two favorite positions
- Two USB ports on the base
- The Remote has a flashlight
Cons:
- It doesn't have advanced features like massaging or under-bed lighting.
- Adjustable base sales from Brooklyn Bedding are final and non-refundable
Additional details:
- Weight capacity: 850 pounds
- Warranty: 10-year warranty
- Trial: No sleep trial
- Price: $899
Saatva makes some of the most durable and supportive beds you can buy. The Adjustable Base Plus is no exception. One of the best features of the Saatva Adjustable Base Plus is that you don't have to worry about putting the base together; Saatva takes care of everything. The base features a zero-clearance design, so you can adjust the legs from 13 to 18 inches in half-inch increments or take them off with a platform frame.
Saatva offers several adjustments like other adjustable bases, including head and food elevation, anti-snore, zero-gravity and flat customizable preset. It also has a lock button that keeps the base in position. This zero-clearance base also boasts additional features like lighting, three massage options and upper-flex, which allows you to adjust the head of each side of the bed independently on king or queen sizes.
Pros:
- White glove delivery means Saatva sets it up for you
- It can be combined with another frame thanks to the zero-clearance design
- It has advanced features like massage, lighting and upper-flex
- Position lock option
Cons:
- Expensive compared to other options
- Not eligible for returns or exchanges
Additional details:
- Weight capacity: 850 pounds
- Warranty: 25-year warranty
- Trial: No sleep trial
- Price: $1,599
Most adjustable bases offer customization when it comes to height. The DreamCloud Adjustable Bed Frame has eight- and three-inch leg options with two-inch extenders. That makes it one of the most adjustable mattresses regarding height.
The DreamCloud Adjustable Bed Frame boasts a high-quality construction and several additional features you may be looking for, like anti-snore, zero gravity, massage and a zero-clearance design. You can control your base either through the remote or the wireless app.
You may have noticed that many brands don't offer sleep trials for adjustable bases, which can make buying online a little more stressful. DreamCloud offers a 50-night trial so you can decide if the bed is right for you or not. While it's not the cheapest adjustable bed frame, DreamCloud runs some of the most generous sales around holidays. If you time it right, you should be able to pay significantly less than the ticket price.
Pros:
- Four built-in USB ports
- Zero clearance design with adjustable legs
- Zero gravity, anti-snore, TV recline, and whisper-quite massage with three intensities
- 50-night sleep trial
Cons:
- Not the cheapest option on the list
- Not compatible with a headboard
Additional details:
- Weight capacity: 750 pounds
- Warranty: 3-year warranty
- Trial: 50-night trial
- Price: $1,898
The Helix Adjustable Base might not be as cheap as Brooklyn Bedding. Still, it's one of the best value adjustable bases you can get because it's more affordable than other options with similar special features.
In addition to the normal head and foot elevation controlled by the remote, you can put the bed in a zero gravity position to support spinal decompression or turn on massage functionality. The remote has three programmable presets so you can set your favorite positions. It also has under-bed lighting, which most options in this price range don't.
Pros:
- Two USB ports
- Three massage intensities and zero gravity presetting
- Zero clearance design
- 12-inch stackable legs that move in 3-inch increments
Cons:
- Still out of budget for some
- No trial period
- The remote is slightly more complicated than other brands
Additional details:
- Weight capacity: 750 pounds
- Warranty: 10-year limited warranty
- Trial: No trial
- Price: $1,248
Many brands don't treat their adjustable frames like their mattresses when it comes to trials. Many brands don't offer trials for frames, and the ones that do are only 50 nights. The Puffy Adjustable Base comes with a 101-night trial, making it perfect for people who are new to the adjustable mattress space. It also carries a lifetime warranty; no other base on the list offers that.
The Puffy Adjustable Base has head and foot control, a zero gravity setting and massage settings with two zones and three speed options. It also has features like USB charging ports and under-bed lighting. Although it is not what I would consider cheap, it's one of the bases with the most features for less.
Pros:
- Includes luxury add-ons like under-bed lighting, USB charging ports and massage settings
- The Remote has a simple interface
- Adjustable legs
- Longest trial and warranty on the list
Cons:
- Weight limit not listed
Additional details:
- Weight capacity: Not listed
- Warranty: Lifetime warranty
- Trial: 101-night trial
- Price: $1,399
Sleep Number is probably one of the first brands that comes to mind when you think about adjustable bases. Given the hefty price tag, it's definitely considered a luxury option, but Sleep Number offers the most customization for a base and bed combo.
In addition to the adjustments that the base makes, the surface of the Sleep Number smart beds is also customizable by firmness. So you can tailor your sleeping experience much more intentionally than other options. The FlexFit 2 Smart Base is the second tier of Sleep Number's adjustable smart base lineup. It features zero gravity, head and foot adjustments, snoring adjustments and under-bed lighting. There is also app connectivity that allows you to control everything from your smartphone.
Pros:
- Compatible with Sleep Number smart beds
- It gives you the most customization of any bed and frame combo
- It has zero gravity, snoring adjustable and under-bed lighting
- Can be controlled from the app
Cons:
- Expensive
- Some features may be more than what the average person wants
Additional details:
- Weight capacity: 800 pounds
- Warranty: 15-year limited warranty
- Trial: No trial
- Price: $1,999
How we chose the best adjustable bed frames and bases
We selected this curated list of adjustable bed bases based on our years of experience testing mattresses, bases and sleep accessories. When you've been around as long as we have, you know which brands you can trust and what makes a good product.
When assessing the adjustable bases to include on this list, we considered their construction, weight limits and adjustability. Any additional features that may benefit the average person were also noted. Finally, we took into consideration pricing for each adjustable bed included.
Factors to consider when shopping for an adjustable base
The reality is that only some people need or want an adjustable base for their mattress. You may benefit from sleeping propped up if you have back pain or sleep apnea. Adjustable bases are a big investment, so consider these things when comparing your options.
Functions
Among the best adjustable bases, they offer a range of functionality. Every frame on the list offers head and foot adjustments and positions like zero gravity, which is good for back pain. They don't all have the luxury features like massagers or under-bed lighting. Generally, the more features you get, the more expensive the base will be.
Determining the most important features can help you narrow your options. It will also save you some money if you don't care about the extras.
Budget
There's no way around it: adjustable bed frames are an expensive add-on for your bedding setup. For many people, they are considered a luxury. There are benefits associated with adjustable bases you can't get while sleeping flat, like higher blood circulation, pain relief and relieving symptoms of acid reflux and asthma. They also make a huge difference in independence for people with mobility issues, as getting in and out of bed in an adjusted position is easier.
An adjustable base is within reach, even if you can't spend a ton. There are options at every budget level. Like mattresses, adjustable bases also regularly go on sale, so if you time it right, you don't have to pay full price.
Trial and returns
Unlike mattresses, adjustable bases aren't guaranteed to come with trials or return periods. Many brands view the bases as furniture, so sometimes the sales are final and non-refundable. Even brands like Nectar, which offer trial periods, will offer a much shorter one than a mattress.
Bed adjustable bed FAQs
What beds work with adjustable bases?
Most online mattresses are compatible with adjustable bases because they are flexible enough to allow for movement. There isn’t any single type of bed that you must use to sleep with an adjustable base. Hybrid, memory foam and poly-foam beds all work. You just can’t use a box spring.
Do adjustable beds help with snoring?
Many people find that adjustable beds help with snoring because they elevate your head and remove the pressure on the back of your throat. That helps open your airways and elevate snoring. Adjustable beds can also help ease joint and back pain, improve circulation and relieve acid reflux symptoms.
What bed frames work with adjustable bases?
Many of the best adjustable bases have a zero-clearance design, which means they can work with existing bed frames, especially standard frames with middle slats that you can remove. Most brands include this information on the website, so you don’t have to guess if the adjustable base will work with your bed frame.
Does an adjustable base ruin your mattress?
No, an adjustable base will not ruin your mattress. Most online mattresses have enough flexibility to bend without any negative impact. Many of the best mattress brands sell adjustable bases to go with their beds, so they are intended to bend and adjust.