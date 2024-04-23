Bear Natural Mattress Review 2024: The Latest Newcomer to the Bear Lineup

8.0 Bear Natural Mattress $2,305 at Bear Mattress Like Responsive coils and latex foam provide plenty of bounce

When I think of a Bear mattress, I picture a bed geared for more athletic types. As a brand, Bear has a wide variety of all-foam and hybrid mattresses to choose from. It has an affordable flagship bed for memory foam fans, all the way up to a premium hybrid mattress for the more "health-conscious" sleeper.

Having a latex hybrid mattress seems far away from the current trajectory for Bear -- at least, to me, that is. That's why we were surprised to discover that Bear recently came out with a Natural Hybrid. After testing it for several weeks, I can confidently say it's a quality bed with some accommodating features, but in this review, we'll go over everything you need to know before buying it online.

First impressions

This mattress showed up at our door like most others, inside a four-foot-tall box wrapped up in plastic. If you've never unboxed an online bed -- take it from me; it's quite fun. It's a great activity for you and your partner to tackle on a lazy afternoon, and it shouldn't take you more than fifteen minutes to complete altogether.

Usually, when you rip off all the plastic, there's a bit of a factory smell. In the case of the Bear Natural, there's none of that. Instead you're greeted with more of an earthy scent, which can be a bit more pleasant than your average bed-in-a-box experience. Right out of the box, though, it felt quite soft and was slightly misshapen. This is a completely normal thing to experience with online beds that ship inside a box. We just gave it some time to fully expand -- like us, they can get jet-lagged after a long journey and need a night to recover.

The next morning, the bed was finally ready to be tested. Like other latex hybrids, the Bear Natural felt super springy and responsive. Since it has more responsive materials in its construction rather than memory foam, it's easy to see why it feels so bouncy and spongy.

Unlike other latex hybrids, though, it's a little more pressure-relieving. These types of beds are usually on the firmer side for back and stomach sleepers, but right when I hopped on the bed, I immediately felt like the Bear Natural could work for all sleep styles.

Video: Bear Natural mattress review

Watch me review the Bear Natural mattress in this video review.

Bear Natural mattress firmness and feel

What does Bear Natural feel like?



Most beds in the "natural hybrid" category exhibit more of a latex foam feel, and I'd say that this mattress is pretty much in line with that. Its main comfort layer is a Talalay latex foam, which, compared to Dunlop, is the softer style of latex foam. This element gives the Bear Natural a latex foam feel that's plush and generally comfortable.

Latex foam is essentially the opposite of memory foam. Instead of sinking in, you'll be laying more on top of the mattress, and when you switch between positions, the bed will adapt to your body's shape immediately. Memory foam beds can take a second to catch up to your body's new shape -- but not the Bear Natural, what a champ.

How firm is the Bear Natural mattress?

As I mentioned, this bed is a bit softer than your average latex hybrid bed online. Most range around a medium-firm, but we'd say the Bear is slightly softer between a medium and a medium-firm. This makes it a fine option for all sleeper types, with a slight support edge for back and stomach sleepers.

If you're looking for a firmer mattress from Bear, you might like the Original or Pro Hybrid beds. Side sleepers searching for the most pressure-relieving option from the brand should consider the Elite Hybrid in the "soft" version. Considering its neutral firmness level, we think the Bear Natural should accommodate most preferences.

Bear Natural mattress construction

Bear Natural is a hybrid bed that has a combination of coils for support and various foams for comfort. It's comprised of the following layers:

1. On the bottom, there's a layer of base foam. This is a thin, dense foam that acts as a foundation for everything else to rest on.

2. Then you have the bed's main support system of pocketed coils, which feature reinforced edges and a lumbar support feature.

3. Next is responsive comfort foam, this helps transition you up from the coils to the main comfort layers in the bed.

4. Then you have the bed's main comfort layer of Talalay latex foam; this gives the bed its immediate response time with some cushion.

5. Above that, you've got a layer of organic cotton that's quilted into the cover to provide some additional comfort to the mattress.

6. And on top, you've got an organic cotton cover that gives the bed its natural aesthetic.

Bear Natural mattress performance

Motion isolation



If your partner is an especially light sleeper, you'll want a bed that isolates cross-mattress movement well. We'd say the Bear Natural performs decently in this regard. It's not going to isolate motion as well as a dense memory foam mattress, but it's not going to reverberate enough motion to wake you or your partner up at night. Out of the entire Bear mattress lineup, we'd say the Bear Original has the best motion isolation.

Edge-to-edge support

Considering that the Bear Natural has reinforced coils that run along its edges, we'd say it has a pretty sturdy perimeter. If you or your partner happen to sleep close to the edges of the mattress, you shouldn't experience any roll-off sensation.

If your partner tends to hog the entire sleeping surface of your current bed, this is an important factor to consider when searching for your next mattress. No one wants to tip over the edge of a bed while they sleep -- dreams of falling never felt so real.

Temperature

When it comes to sleeping temperature, the Bear Natural should sleep around the temperature-neutral range. Most beds are pretty much neutral when it comes to how hot or cold they sleep unless, of course, you're looking into an active cooling option.

The latex foam in the mattress is naturally moisture-wicking, which could benefit most hot sleepers who tend to sweat at night. There aren't really any active cooling advantages in this mattress, but that doesn't mean it will sleep hot by any means.

Durability

This is a supportive hybrid mattress that's durable enough to last for several years. The average lifespan of a mattress usually ranges around 7-10 years, and since hybrid beds have steel coils for support, they can often last even longer. The long-term durability of a mattress can sometimes depend on your body type, but if you're of an average build, the Bear Natural should last you a pretty long time.

Off-gassing

Sometimes, there's a bit of a smell when you unbox a new mattress, but in the case of more eco-friendly beds like this one, you get more of an earthy scent post-unboxing. There may be a factory scent to some other online options, but it's a completely normal part of the process. The smell should dissipate after a couple of days.

Who is the Bear Natural mattress best for?

The bed's medium firmness profile makes it a great option for just about any sleeper type. Its hybrid construction should be able to handle all body types as well, but it still might not be the most suitable option for certain sleep styles. Here's who I think will benefit the most from it.

Sleeping position



Combination sleepers will probably be getting the most out of this mattress. Given that it sits right at a medium on our scale, the Bear Natural should be accommodating for those who like to rotate between different sleeping positions throughout the night. Being a combination sleeper myself, I find this mattress super comfortable.

If you're a strict side sleeper, this mattress could work, but it wouldn't be at the top of my list of recommendations for you. Though it's soft enough for most side sleepers, strict side sleepers might crave having a bed with more pressure relief for their shoulders and hips.

The Bear Elite in the "soft" versions should supply this level of cushion for side sleeping, while the "firm version" is best for strict back and stomach sleeping.

Body type

As I mentioned, the Bear Natural is supportive enough to handle all body types. We think you'll be plenty supported by the bed whether you're average-sized, petite, or even much heavier. This is mainly due to the bed's support system of pocketed coils, which are generally more supportive than all-foam constructions. In addition to being a great option for all sleeper types, it bodes well for all body types.

Bear Natural mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $1,893 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,960 Full 54x75 inches $2,108 Queen 60x80 inches $2,305 King 76x80 inches $2,762 Cal King 72x84 inches $1,749 Split King 72x84 inches $3,920

Beds composed of natural and organic materials are usually on the more expensive side. Though the Bear Natural is up there in terms of price, we still think it's a reasonable value for a bed of its quality. After a discount is applied, you can usually pick up a queen size for right around $1,500.

As a brand, Bear usually has great gift bundles with every mattress purchase. Right now, you get two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector thrown in for free. So, if you're looking for more of a sleep setup, this brand has you covered.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, Bear backs its beds with above-average policies. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it's in your possession, you get a 120-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. If you happen not to like it within that time frame, you have a return option, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a lifetime warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

The final verdict

I'd check out the Bear Natural if you're looking for a quality latex hybrid bed that's between a medium and a medium-firm. If you want a hybrid mattress that's made of more sustainable materials, I'd say it's worth checking out as well.

Considering the bed is backed by pretty generous policies, you can rest assured knowing that there's plenty of time to try it out at home for yourself risk-free.

You might like the Bear Natural mattress if:

You want a more naturally sourced hybrid mattress

You prefer sleeping on something that's slightly firmer

You like the feel of beds with latex foam for comfort

You're an average to heavier-sized person

You might not like the Bear Natural bed if:

You're looking for an all-foam mattress

You're a smaller-sized person who doesn't need extra support

You want a soft or firm mattress for a particular preference

You're on a super strict budget

Other mattresses from Bear

There are lots of other beds within the Bear mattress lineup to consider. If you're in the market for an affordable all-foam option with a dense memory foam feel, you can always check out the Bear Original. The Bear Pro Hybrid is essentially this mattress with a hybrid design. Both of these beds are on the firm side, around a medium-firm, so they'll probably work best for primary back and stomach sleepers.

If you've got a bit more money to spend, you can consider getting a more premium Bear mattress. The Star Hybrid is one of my personal favorite pillow top beds that's around a true medium. It's a super cozy option with a neutral feel that's also around a medium. The top-tier offering is the Bear Elite, which I actually just did a full review on -- check that out to learn more.

Bear also has a kids' bed called the Bear Cub and even a trundle mattress that's a bit thinner to outfit something like a camper. The more premium beds are even available with optional celliant covers, which could move the needle for most athletes out there.

How does the Bear Natural compare to other mattresses?

Bear Natural vs. Natural Escape by MyGreen Mattress

These are two hybrid mattresses with more of a natural and organic aesthetic. The main differences between the two have to do with firmness and policies. The Natural Escape is on the firm side, sitting at a proper medium-firm on our scale, while the Bear Natural is at a flat medium. This makes it more appropriate for supporting back and stomach sleepers.

MyGreen Mattress as a brand also backs the Natural Escape with a 365-night trial period, so you get eight more months than the Bear Natural to test it out at home before you're stuck with it. The Natural Escape mattress contains more organically certified materials as well.

Bear Natural vs. Leesa Natural Hybrid

This comparison is much more difficult to do since these beds are so similar. They're both naturally sourced latex hybrid beds that are around a medium firmness. The Leesa Natural Hybrid is actually a collaboration with the brand West Elm, whereas the Bear Natural is a stand-alone Bear bed.

The feel of the Leesa Natural Hybrid is also a bit more dense and pressure-relieving since it has memory foam near the top. Compared to the Leesa Natural Hybrid, I'd say Bear Natural is slightly more responsive, but that's honestly splitting hairs.

One noticeable difference between the two has to do with pricing. The Leesa Natural Hybrid is slightly more expensive than the Bear Natural after a discount. In addition to being more affordable, you also get more free sleep accessories lumped into your purchase with Bear Natural.

Bear Natural mattress FAQs

What certifications does Bear Natural come with? As the name implies, this is a natural mattress that is backed by some quality eco-certifications. The mattress itself is Greenguard Gold certified, which basically means the bed was made in a completely non-toxic fashion, and the mattress is also fiberglass-free. The bed also has certified organic cotton that's found within the mattress cover and quilting on top. By going the route of the Bear Natural, you're getting a more sustainably sourced product with the papers to prove it.

What is Zoned Support? Zoned support is basically a support system within a mattress to help keep your back in a neutral alignment while you sleep. In this case, Zoned support is found within the coils on the Bear Natural. They're divided into three sections, where the middle is firmer than the outer two. This gives you support under your lower back where you need it and pressure relief to the other areas of your body. If you have chronic back pain, this isn't a bad feature to have in your next bed.