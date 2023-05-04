Bad Night's Sleep? It May Be the Moon's Fault

We all know the old legend of werewolves and how they transform from human to beast under the full moon's glow. Though that's nothing but an old myth, there is truth behind the moon's ability to turn your regular Joe Schmo into a different monster: a groggy, moody, sleep-deprived zombie.

Science says that some individuals see a decline in sleep quality during certain points of the lunar phases. A good night's sleep is important for your everyday functions, from your mood and knowledge retention to your immune system and heart health. By getting less than eight hours of sleep a night, you risk waking up on the wrong side of the bed as a dazed, slow-to-react and grumpy version of yourself.

Below, learn more about the lunar phases' effects on sleep and how to prevent poor rest during the full moon. For more tips on how to sleep better, here are the 7 best natural sleep aids, and here's how to fall asleep in 10 minutes or less.

How the moon phases affect sleep

What may seem far-fetched to some is backed by scientific evidence, as several studies have been conducted with the results pointing to the impact of the moon's cycles on sleep quality.

In one prominent study, researchers looked at the sleep patterns of three rural Argentinian communities during a full moon. They compared their patterns to 464 American college students in a city setting.

They found that regardless of geographical position and levels of light pollution, people took longer to fall asleep and slept for a shorter amount of time in the week leading up to a full moon. This suggests that there could be multiple ways the moon influences sleep patterns.

In an analysis of a separate sleep study, researchers noted similar results suggesting that sleep quality and latency were compromised by the lunar cycles.

It took five minutes longer for people to fall asleep.

People slept an average of 20 minutes less than usual.

People had a 30% decrease in deep sleep.



People reported a decline in sleep quality.



Why do the moon phases, particularly the full moon, mess with our sleep? Experts have their theories.

Light

Light plays an important role in regulating our sleep/wake cycle, and our bodies are ultra-sensitive to it. As a result, the shine of a full moon can throw off your circadian rhythm, the system in our body that controls the sleep/wake cycle. That said, the moon is only 7% as luminous as the sun, so it's only a part of the story.

Block the moon's light from shining into your bedroom with blackout curtains or a sleep mask. jorgeantonio/ Getty Images

Electromagnetism

Another theory on why the moon affects sleep has to do with Earth's electromagnetism. Without getting too technical here, our planet has an electromagnetic field with a tail called a magnetotail. As the moon orbits the Earth, it passes through the magnetotail during the full moon phase and becomes negatively charged.

This negative charge affects the planet's electromagnetic field, and studies show that at a low level, humans can be influenced by magnetic fields.

Gravity

The moon's gravitational pull influences our ocean's tides, and since the human body is made of more than 50% water, some theorize that lunar gravity can affect sleep. However, experts argue that the moon's gravitational pull on humans measures smaller than 1 millionth the size of an atom. As such, lunar gravity likely doesn't significantly impact your quality of sleep.

How to sleep better during the full moon