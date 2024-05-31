Avocado Eco Organic Mattress Review 2024: Affordable, Organic Comfort

7.5 Avocado Eco Organic $1,299 at Avocado Green Mattress Like Highly responsive latex foam feel

Avocado makes some of the most high-quality latex mattresses available online. It also has an impressive amount of certifications, and the entire company is certified carbon neutral. Most Avocado shoppers gravitate to the Avocado Green mattress, and for good reason. It's one of our favorite latex beds, but one of its biggest downsides is that it has a pretty high price tag. For anyone looking to save money on organic latex, the Eco Organic could be a better option.

First impressions of the Avocado Eco Organic mattress

On first glance, the Eco Organic mattress looks like a slightly stripped-down version of the Avocado Green mattress -- and that's because when you really boil it down, that's essentially what it is. The most popular version of the Green mattress features a stitched-on wool and latex-filled pillow-top, and the Eco Organic has more of a flat top design, which is what you get on the less popular base model of the Green. I think this is a nice-looking mattress that definitely looks like it uses certified organic materials, with a beige-colored cotton cover and green thread stitching for the logo and the handles.

The feel was also exactly what I expected: a responsive latex foam. All Avocado mattresses use latex foam as primary comfort layers, which give its beds, including the Eco Organic, a distinctive feel that we'll cover later.

I also noticed that the Eco Organic is a very firm mattress, which is also what I expected, because the Green mattress is quite firm, even with the pillow-top option, and the Eco Organic shares many construction elements, like latex, coils and wool.

My overall impression was positive, especially after I looked at the price tag for this mattress, which is a huge part of the story with the Eco Organic.

Avocado Eco Organic construction and feel

The Avocado Eco Organic mattress is roughly 10 inches thick and features three distinct layers, not counting the cover. The support layer of the Eco Organic is an 8-inch thick layer of coils, which makes the Eco Organic a hybrid mattress. Using coils means the mattress will be more responsive and also generally more durable, and more supportive for heavier people.

I prefer hybrid beds but not everyone does, because coils don't compete with foam beds in terms of motion isolation, which is important for couples, so it is a trade-off. The number of coils inside the Eco Organic is lower than in the Avocado Green, which is a key difference between the two beds. The Eco Organic contains 932 individual coils, and the Avocado Green contains 1,459 coils (in the queen size). On top of that, the coils in the Green mattress are in a zoned support configuration, while the coils in the Eco Organic aren't.

Above the coils is the primary comfort layer of the Eco Organic, which is a 2-inch-thick layer of certified organic, natural Talalay latex foam. This is what helps make the Eco Organic an organic mattress. This layer helps give the Eco Organic a proper latex hybrid feel. Latex foam is incredibly springy and spongy, providing lots of comfort and cushion, but it behaves in almost the exact opposite way to a memory foam, which provides a sink-in, body-conforming sensation.

I enjoy the feel of latex but I don't think it's for everyone, especially fans of memory foam. A lot of mattresses, like Leesa and Casper, sit somewhere in the middle of the spectrum from sink-in, dense memory foam to super responsive, spongy latex foam.

Avocado Eco Organic mattress certifications

One of the biggest reasons Avocado as a brand is so popular is because all its mattresses have a truly impressive number of certifications for nearly all the construction materials. I mentioned it a bit in the previous section, but the latex foam is certified organic, the cotton is certified organic, the wool is certified organic, the brand itself is certified climate neutral and is a certified B corporation. All the info about Avocado's certifications can be found here.

If you're looking for the most eco-friendly and sustainably sourced mattress out there, Avocado is easily one of the best brands. It even makes a certified vegan mattress, which avoids using certified organic wool but feels basically the same.

Firmness and sleeper types

In our testing, we found the firmness profile of the Eco Organic mattress to be quite firm, close to a true firm on our scale, or an eight to 10 out of 10.

This mattress is ideal for back, stomach and certain combo sleepers who don't spend much time on their side, because it won't provide much pressure relief, and most people will likely wind up with some hip or shoulder pain if they try to sleep on their side. We found this interesting, because Avocado's website calls this mattress a "medium" firmness, but we disagree pretty strongly.

Unlike the Avocado Green or Luxury Organic mattresses, there are no additional pillow-top options you can select as you're checking out, but that doesn't mean you can't purchase an additional topper separately. Avocado sells a variety of toppers to help soften up the mattress, or you can purchase a topper elsewhere. The topper won't be stitched on as with other Avocado mattresses, but once you put your fitted sheet on, that shouldn't matter too much.

Avocado Eco Organic mattress performance

Edge support

During my testing, I didn't feel any roll-off sensation when I put my weight along the edge of the mattress. Since this is a firmer bed and you don't sink into it much, this makes a lot of sense. And according to Avocado, the coils along the perimeter of the mattress are reinforced, which would also explain the solid edge support on the Eco Organic.

This is especially important for couples sharing a mattress, because you might end up sleeping near the edge of the bed despite your partner's best intentions.

Motion isolation

The Avocado Vegan mattress is a bit below average in terms of its ability to isolate cross-mattress motion. Latex foam is more responsive than pretty much any other foams I've tested, and combined with the coils, it doesn't work as well as other beds, especially memory foam beds.

So, if you're a really light sleeper who wakes up easily if your partner tosses and turns, I suspect it'll happen on this mattress more so than other beds, especially beds with foam support layers and other comfort foams that aren't latex.

Temperature regulation

The Avocado Eco Organic mattress doesn't feature any active cooling elements, like a phase-change material woven into the cover, but thanks to the nature of the materials, it should help you sleep without warming up too much.

Pocketed coils, latex foam and organic cotton are all naturally breathable, especially in comparison with certain types of memory foam. Plus, you sleep more on top of this mattress rather than "in" the mattress, which should aid in keeping sleeping temperature neutral as well.

If you're a hot sleeper looking for an extra edge to help cool you down while you sleep, check out our list of the best cooling mattresses.

Avocado Eco Organic Pricing Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 $1,399 Twin XL 38x80 $1,499 Full 54x75 $1,699 Queen 60x80 $1,999 King 76x80 $2,699 Cal king 72x84 $2,699

The pricing of the Avocado Eco Organic is probably the most compelling thing about it. In comparison to the other beds from Avocado, the Eco Organic comes in far lower in terms of price, and it even competes with other mattresses made entirely of foam layers and no certified organic materials. There are other mattresses like Awara and EcoSleep that compete with the Eco Organic when it comes to price, but those don't have certified organic latex foam, which may be important to many eco-conscious shoppers.

Sometimes around major holidays, Avocado will offer discounts on its mattresses, usually in the range of 10%-20%, which brings the already affordable price down even more. Be sure to check out our mattress deals page for more info.

Avocado Eco Organic mattress policies

Free shipping

If you live in the contiguous United States, the Avocado Eco Organic mattress will ship inside of a large box via FedEx or UPS directly to your door, at no extra cost. Extra shipping costs will be applied if you ship to Alaska or Hawaii. Avocado now has a Canadian website and also ships to most of the country for free.

The Avocado Eco Organic mattress isn't lightweight, at up to 110 pounds, so make sure you don't try to unbox it alone. We recommend unboxing every mattress with help, but a bed like this will be more necessary than others.

Also, Avocado recently updated its packaging to be even more eco-friendly. Most beds are roll-packed with two layers of plastic -- an inner layer and an outer layer. Avocado replaced the outer layer of plastic with recyclable paper, which is a welcome change.

100-night trial

Another key difference between the Eco Organic and the other Avocado mattresses is that its policies aren't quite as generous; instead of the 365-night trial you get with the Green and Luxury Organic, you get 100 nights.

I think 100 nights is plenty of time to determine whether you like a mattress, and many brands go with 100-night trial periods, but if you'd like a longer trial period, that's a downside with the more affordable bed from Avocado.

Return policy

If you decide, after the first 30 nights, that the bed isn't for you for whatever reason, you can return it and get a refund minus a $99 return fee.

Returning a mattress is pretty easy. All you have to do is contact the company, and the brand will send someone from your local area to pick up the mattress. Most of the time the bed will get donated somewhere near you.

Warranty

The Avocado Eco Organic also has a less generous warranty in comparison with other Avocado mattresses, coming with a more standard 10-year warranty instead of the longer 25-year warranty.

Most warranties longer than 10 years are tiered, with the most amount of protection guaranteed in the first 10 years anyway, so I don't see this being a huge deal -- but there are a fewer number of coils in this mattress in comparison to the other beds, and that might be a reason for a shorter warranty.

Final verdict

The Avocado Eco Organic isn't my favorite mattress, mostly because I'm primarily a side sleeper who prefers soft mattresses, and this is a firm mattress (despite what Avocado might say). But just because it isn't for me doesn't mean I can't recommend it. For anyone interested in a certified organic mattress and a mattress that's optimally environmentally friendly, the Eco Organic is a fantastic choice, especially when you factor in the price.

As far as I know, this is the most affordable mattress that also features certified organic latex, cotton and wool. Certified is the key word, because there are competitors that use the same type of materials and even have certified organic cotton and wool but not certified organic latex. Plus, there are all the other environmental stewardship initiatives that other brands struggle to match, which is another reason eco-conscious shoppers might want to choose Avocado.

The firmness profile and less generous policies could be a deterrent for some people, but if I were interested in an organic latex mattress, I would start with the Eco Organic, try it out for a bit, and if I found it too firm (I do), I'd order a topper to make it a bit more accommodating. The price tag of the mattress plus a topper is usually less than the price of even the base model of the Avocado Green, so you can potentially get an accommodating, organic mattress at an affordable price.

You might like the Avocado Eco Organic mattress if:

You want a mattress with the highest number of organic certifications.

You're seeking a hybrid mattress.

You want a mattress with a firm profile.

You like a bouncy, responsive mattress feel.

You might not like the Avocado Eco Organic mattress if:

You want a bed with cooling features.

You want a memory foam feel.

You're seeking an all-foam mattress.

You don't put value on organic certifications.

Other mattresses from Avocado

Avocado Green mattress: This is the flagship mattress from Avocado, and though it's more expensive than the Eco Organic, it does have some noticeable upgrades. It uses more coils in its construction, and those coils provide zoned support. It has optional pillow-top upgrades to soften the mattress, and it has a more generous set of policies, with an entire year trial period and a much longer warranty. This mattress also has the same type of responsive, buoyant latex foam feel found on the Eco Organic.

Avocado Vegan mattress: This bed is essentially identical to the Green mattress, only instead of using certified organic wool, it uses additional certified organic cotton. By default, most mattresses are vegan because they don't use any animal materials, but most natural beds use wool. If you're a person who avoids consuming and using animal products, then this is probably the mattress for you.

Avocado Luxury Organic mattress: This is the most high-end mattress from Avocado, and like the Green mattress, it comes with additional pillow-top options to help soften it. On net, this is the softest mattress available from Avocado. This mattress is so thick and burly that it has to get shipped full-size via white glove delivery. It is also very expensive, roughly three times the cost of the Eco Organic.

How does the Avocado Eco Organic mattress compare to similar mattresses?

Avocado Eco Organic vs. Awara Natural

This mattress is one of the main competitors of the Eco Organic in terms of price, coming in below the Eco Organic once discounts are factored in. They both have nearly identical latex foam feels, and both have roughly the same firmness profile, with the Awara being a bit softer but not by much. The biggest difference between the two is that the latex foam used in the Awara Natural isn't certified organic like the latex used in the Eco Organic.

Avocado Eco Organic vs. Ecosleep





The comparison between the Eco Organic and Ecosleep is the same story as the Awara. The Ecosleep is a bit more affordable after a discount. It's a bit softer than the Eco Organic but still relatively firm, and the Eco Organic uses certified organic latex while the Ecosleep mattress doesn't. EcoSleep has a respectable number of organic certifications, but the Eco Organic simply has more of them, so it really depends on how much stock you put into those as a shopper.

Avocado Eco Organic mattress FAQ

Are Avocado mattresses made in the USA? Yes, Avocado manufactures its mattresses out of a facility in Los Angeles, California.

Are Avocado beds organic? Yes, Avocado has a huge number of organic certifications for all the materials that go into its mattresses.