Allswell mattress review: A budget-friendly bed suitable for all body types

My Slumber Yard

There once was a budget-friendly retailer named Walmart that saw how popular affordable bed-in-a-box mattresses were becoming, and decided to join in on the fun. Low and behold, the Allswell Hybrid mattress was born. Hybrid mattresses tend to be more expensive because of their more durable and supportive constructions, but the Allswell mattress is the exception. It's extremely affordable, plus it's able to accommodate a wide range of sleepers. This Allswell mattress review will reveal who those sleepers are and the types of people who will like it most.

I tested everything including firmness, feel, motion isolation and edge support. To learn how comfy the Allswell Hybrid really is and how well it performs, continue reading.

Allswell mattress Like Affordable hybrid mattress for people who want more support

Suitable for all body types

Responsive and bouncy feel that's easy to switch positions on

Ideal for back, stomach and combination sleepers Don't Like Might be too firm for strict side sleepers, especially those under 230 pounds

First impressions

Whenever I get the question, "what's the best mattress I can buy that's not expensive?" Allswell remains in the top couple of spots as a widely appealing option. Compared to similar hybrid mattresses in the market, the price and quality are seriously hard to beat. I was expecting some rinky-dink thin, hybrid mattress, but that's certainly not the case here.

It's just a clean, basic hybrid mattress with no bells and whistles. But, if you're on a budget or want to skip all the hoopla, that's going to be perfectly fine with you. To me, it feels bouncy like an innerspring mattress, but the layers of foam on top help give it a little more plushness. Still, to me it feels a little more supportive than it does soft. You lie more on top of the Allswell mattress than inside of it.

There will be a plastic-y smell when you first take it out of the box, but by the time you put on your sheets and comforter, it's not as noticeable and that smell goes away in around a day or so.

Firmness

The bed will be a little bit firmer when it's straight out of the box, but if you give it a few days, it'll even out to around a medium to medium-firm. On the firmness scale, that works out to around a 6 out of 10, with 10 being the firmest.

Comfort

The Allswell mattress is made with three layers, and it's a standard 10 inches thick. You can't cut open the mattress and see what's on the inside, so I'll do the explaining for you.

The very bottom layer is made of thin, dense foam to help support the pocketed coils above. Next, you'll find a 6-inch innerspring system that's made up of pocketed coils that are individually wrapped, the purpose of which is to help with motion isolation. Each coil moves separately from one another as opposed to the "if one moves, they all move" design.

Above that is a transition layer made up of polyurethane foam, which feels neutral and more responsive than memory foam. And finally, the top layer has 3/4 of an inch of gel memory foam underneath the white quilted cover.

My Slumber Yard

Feel

The bed feels springy in the bottom layer, but I can feel the pressure-relieving foam in the top layers doing their job, gently molding around the curves of my body. That said, the bed is easy to switch positions on because the springs and poly foam help counteract the slow-responding nature of the memory foam found under the quilted cover. And the firmness helps provide support too, so you're not sinking into the mattress.

Motion isolation

Even though Allswell is a hybrid mattress, its motion isolation is fairly effective. It actually deadens movement pretty well. After placing a glass of water on the end of the Allswell mattress and walking all around the bed, the glass barely jiggled. If you aggressively toss and turn you might be able to feel some movement, but overall, it does a pretty good job.

Edge support

The amount of support I felt around the edges of the Allswell was not wonderful -- not as great as with other hybrid mattresses I've tested, such as the Saatva mattress or the Purple Hybrid. But, considering how little the Allswell mattress costs, I didn't expect it to blow me away. You don't feel like you're going to go rolling off the side of the bed, but there is more give around the perimeter compared to similar hybrids.

Temperature

The Allswell's hybrid construction and slightly firmer profile makes it a better contender than memory foam mattresses for regulating temperature. I wouldn't call it a cold sleeping mattress, though -- it's more temperature neutral. I didn't find myself overheating on the Allswell mattress, but it isn't going to be as breathable or cooling as something like GhostBed Luxe or the Purple Hybrid.

My Slumber Yard

Who is it best for?

Beds aren't always made to accommodate all kinds of sleepers, but the Allswell Hybrid mattress does a pretty admirable job of having something for sleepers across the board.

Position

I think this mattress is perfect for back, stomach and combination sleepers because it offers plenty of support to keep your spine in neutral alignment and ample pressure relief. But, considering the Allswsell's mattress firmness is so close to a 5 on the scale, people with all sleeping positions could get away with sleeping on it. The only type of people who may not love it are petite side sleepers under 150 pounds, or side sleepers in general who want a really soft bed. If that sounds like you, our list of the best mattresses for side sleepers has more options to consider.

Body type

The Allswell Hybrid is able to accommodate all body types from petite to plus size -- however, Allswell does have a foam mattress for the people under 230 pounds who want to save even more money.

Price

The major highlight and probably the biggest reason why you'd purchase an Allswell Hybrid mattress is its price and overall value. Whether you want a cheap mattress for yourself, your guest bedroom or your kid going off to college, it doesn't get much more affordable than this. A queen size Allswell mattress will cost around $375 on the Allswell website. You may even be able to snag a discount code for 20% off, making it even more of a steal.

Trial, warranty, shipping

Allswell follows what's pretty standard for company policies in the bed-in-a-box industry. You'll receive free shipping, as well as free returns if you decide you don't think the mattress is right for you. You have 100 nights to decide whether or not you like it, and if you do decide to keep it, your bed will be insured with a 10-year warranty.

The final verdict

Not everyone is looking to spend a thousand bucks on a mattress, but everyone surely needs a good night's sleep. I appreciate Walmart for making such a quality mattress at such a low price. It's pressure relieving enough for most side sleepers, and back and stomach sleepers are properly supported. It checks a lot of boxes while boasting an affordable price tag -- one of the cheapest on the internet, for that matter.

You might like this mattress if:

You're on a budget

You sleep mainly on your back, stomach, or a combination of all of three sleeping positions

You're a medium to plus-size side sleeper

You are looking for extra support

You want a more neutral feel from your mattress

You might not like this mattress if:

You want a memory foam bed

You want a luxury mattress

You weigh under 150 pounds and sleep on your side

You generally love softer mattresses

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.