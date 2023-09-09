9 Top Sleep Hacks, According to Different Parts of the World

No matter where you live, your gender, or your age, insomnia and sleep deprivation are pretty much universal. It's likely you or someone you know has struggled with falling asleep. Worldwide, a surprising 1 in 3 people have experienced insomnia symptoms, and 10% of adults live with symptoms of a sleep disorder.

It's obvious that a full night's sleep doesn't come easy for many, whether it be due to pain, anxiety or a plain ol' uncomfortable mattress. The good news is that there are remedies to help promote better sleep, and it seems each pocket of the globe has its own go-to sleep hacks. Make sleep a priority and try incorporating one or more of these tips into your bedtime routine.

For more advice on getting better rest, here are six ways to help you fall asleep faster and seven foods for better sleep.

China: Hot foot soak

A form of traditional Chinese medicine recommends warming your feet in a hot bath before bed to aid relaxation and promote better sleep.

There's science to back up this nighttime practice. One study, from 2013, found that having a lower body temperature paired with a higher foot temperature can help shorten sleep latency (the time it takes to fall asleep) and improve overall sleep quality.

For the ultimate relaxing foot soak experience, try adding these ingredients to your bath water:

Epsom salts.

Essential oils.



Fruit peels.



Herbs.



Sweden: Välling

A common sleep remedy among people from Sweden, especially children, is a nice glass of välling: a creamy, porridgelike drink that combines milk and ground oats.

Milk is an ingredient often revered for its ability to promote better rest when drunk before bed. Milk and other dairy products are rich in tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes sleep.

Europe: Two duvets

Ever heard of the European sleeping method? Rather than splitting one large comforter with your partner, let each sleeper get their own duvet. This eliminates the possibility of sleep disruptions due to one person hogging all the covers.

India: Ashwagandha

An herb of traditional Ayurveda medicine, ashwagandha is an important ingredient that's been used in Indian culture for thousands of years. It's meant to help ease anxiety and stress, two major triggers of insomnia.

Finland: Hot sauna session

With a population of around 5.5 million people, Finland houses an estimated 3.3 million saunas. The Finns take their thermotherapy seriously.

Saunas generate heat and are known for their therapeutic and cardiovascular benefits. When you use a sauna before bed, it raises your body's temperature, initiating a response in your core that works to lower that temperature. This process emulates the natural temperature drop that occurs when you're falling asleep and promotes better rest.

Results from a 2019 survey published in Science Direct showed that 83.5% of 482 respondents said they'd experienced sleep benefits for one to two days after using a sauna.

Japan: Shikibuton or futon mattress

A shikibuton is a Japanese futon mattress. It's typically made from natural materials like wool or cotton and has a thin construction meant to settle on the floor. Sleeping on the ground on a thin mattress is thought to help promote better spinal alignment and prevent lower back pain.

South and Central America: Hammocks

Populations in South and Central America like taking a snooze coddled inside a hammock. Its slow swaying motion provides a soothing feeling and gently rocks you to sleep -- like when you were a baby.

A study from 2011 showed that the back-and-forth rocking motion of a hammock can help promote a deeper sleep in adults and shorten the time it takes to fall asleep.

Scandinavia: Babies nap outside

If you ever take a trip to a Scandinavian country, don't be alarmed to see unaccompanied strollers outside of coffee shops, bakeries and other establishments. Many Nordic parents prefer to let their babies nap outside -- bundled up and warm -- among nature. It's supposed to boost the immune system, promote a calming effect and make for better-quality sleep.

A Finnish study from 2008 noted that parents reported their children slept deeper and longer when they napped outside.

Guatemala: Worry dolls

It's fairly common for children to enjoy playing with dolls. But Guatemalan parents like to place colorful, handmade dolls under their children's pillows. Before bed, children are encouraged to tell these tiny dolls all their worries. The goal is to help calm and soothe anxieties, reduce stress and distract the child's mind so it's easier to drift off to sleep.