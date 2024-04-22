8 Ways to Properly Dispose of Your Mattress

Around 55,000 mattresses are discarded daily in the US, less than 20% of which are recycled. Most mattresses are dumped in landfills, where they take up significant amounts of space and decompose for hundreds of years, potentially releasing harmful chemicals into the environment. Memory foam mattresses may even take up to 1,000 years to decompose completely.

Getting rid of your old mattress can feel overwhelming. You likely don't want to add to the nearly 20 million mattresses that end up in the landfill each year, but the alternatives may be trickier to navigate.

Some charities aren't allowed to accept used mattresses due to health department regulations or concerns over bed bugs. Certain recycling programs have become less profitable and subsequently less available. A few states don't have recycling programs at all. Plus, since foam fluctuates wildly in its profitability, certain popular online mattress brands offering 100-plus-night trial periods don't always stick to their promise of recycling or donating returned mattresses -- a claim that potential customers may view as a good reason for purchasing.

The bright side is that you have sustainable options when it's time to get rid of your old mattress, depending on its condition and where you live. In honor of Earth Day, here are some eco-friendly ways to dispose of your old mattress.

1. Free mattress recycling programs

Some states have free mattress recycling programs available. For example, in California, Connecticut and Rhode Island, the Mattress Recycling Council runs a mattress recycling program called ByeByeMattress, and statewide laws allow households to drop off old mattresses and box springs at collection sites free of charge (fees are paid at the time of sale).

You can also use ByeByeMattress or other search engines like Earth911 to locate a mattress recycling spot. This interactive map shows over 100 mattress recycling centers nationwide.

Some cities offer full-service recycling centers where you can drop off almost anything. If you have more than just a mattress to drop off, or the mattress is too large or heavy for you to move, you may be able to arrange a pickup from your home. Some city and county governments will pick up bulky items (like mattresses) curbside upon request, although these may or may not be part of a recycling program.

City recycling programs may charge a fee for dropping off mattresses or box springs. You may need to make an appointment to drop off your mattress.

2. Some mattress brands will pick up

Are you having a new mattress delivered? In states like California, your retailer is required to take your old mattress back when they deliver a new one to you, as long as it's in acceptable condition. Be sure to read the fine print when purchasing your mattress so you know what kind of delivery and old mattress removal arrangements you're paying for.

3. Local charities and shelters

Charities and organizations may be interested in gently used mattresses in good condition. A few options to consider include:

4. Giveaway groups

You can also check your area for a giveaway group, like the Freecycle Network. Not finding any in your town? There's likely something similar even if it goes by a different name (one of our town's local networks is called "Freely Offered and Freely Given," for example), so try a combination of different search terms before you give up. You can also list your mattress on your city's Craigslist under the free stuff category, in local Buy Nothing groups, on NextDoor or on the free stuff page on Facebook Marketplace.

5. Area businesses

Check with local businesses to see if they might be interested in a gently used mattress. It doesn't hurt to call area residential facilities, hotels, hostels, hospitals, universities or other establishments that invite or allow people to stay overnight.

6. Take the mattress apart yourself and recycle

If you can't find a recycling or donation site for your old mattress, consider taking it apart and recycling the components yourself. Once disassembled, up to 85% of the components can be recycled or repurposed. For example, you could take out the metal springs or coils in the mattress and bring them in for scrap recycling (you may even be paid a small amount for it). You could also take the foam to a facility that will shred it to make new memory foam or other products. Wooden frames, as well as any natural or synthetic fabrics used, may also be recyclable.

Before you start hacking up your mattress, it's probably a good idea to consult a DIY site to get full details on how to disassemble your mattress. It's no easy task, and the pros can show you how to streamline the process.

7. Crafting and upcycling

If you're creative or thrifty, upcycling or repurposing an old mattress might be a great option. If you can't think of anything to make with yours, browse through Pinterest, where you're bound to get inspired by someone's crafty upcycle ideas.

A few fun upcycling ideas include:

Garden or outdoor decor (may be particularly useful for metal coils or springs)

Wine racks or bottle holders

Pet beds

Bookshelf or other shelving

Kitchen racks

Bird feeders

Christmas or holiday ornaments/decor

Repurposed foam or fabrics, e.g., shredded for insulation

8. As a last resort, you can trash it

Finally, if there's nothing else left to try, you can probably throw the old mattress out with the rest of the trash or have it hauled away. This may or may not require a fee and/or advance arrangements. Check local, state or city ordinances for any specific rules for mattress disposal in your area. If not done properly, you may end up getting handed a ticket or fine, so be sure to do your research before leaving your mattress on the curb.

Some places require you to wrap your mattress tightly in plastic, while others ask that you use a specially crafted mattress bag. There are likely specific days when you can put large items curbside for trash pickup. Private waste removal services can also help you. You'll need to contact each one to get their rates, which vary significantly.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress and are concerned about what will happen to it in the long run, consider buying one made of renewable and eco-friendly materials, such as certified latex rubber and organic cotton and wool. Avocado, Brentwood Home, Saatva, Birch, Nest Bedding and My Green Mattress are a few examples of brands with green initiatives that focus on environmental responsibility and manufacture more sustainable beds.