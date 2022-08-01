8 Tips on How to Sleep Cool Next to a Hot-Sleeping Partner

Have you ever woken up feeling second-hand warmth by sleeping close to a hot-sleeping partner? Maybe you are the hot sleeper who radiates heat while you sleep next to your loved one. Unfortunately, as you might have experienced, sleeping hot can put a huge damper on your quality of rest.

It turns out that thermoregulation, your body's temperature regulation function, has a strong link to your body's sleep processes. There's a reason why experts recommend you sleep in a temperature between 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit. Instead of kicking your S.O. to the couch or your spare bedroom, consider the tips below to keep you cool while you're in between the sheets.

1. Try cooling sheets or a cool comforter

Especially in these summer months, it's important to sleep with breathable bedding -- especially if you or your partner is a hot sleeper. Rather than satin, flannel or regular cotton sheets, try organic cotton, bamboo or linen sheets that are much more breathable and easily wick moisture away. There are also cooling comforters like the Breeze by Buffy that don't trap heat like fluffy, down comforters or thick duvets.

2. Sleep with two blankets

Utilizing two different blankets is a great way to help each person get the coverage and feel they need while they sleep. This especially goes for couples where one sleeps hot and the other sleeps cold. Rather than a comforter, buy two twin XL blankets that fit each person's needs. The hot sleeper should consider a lightweight, breathable fabric, while the cool sleeper can use a microfiber or sherpa throw that offers a lot of warmth.

3. Give the hottest sleeper the window spot

If you can swing it, rearrange your bed and mattress to be near your window. The hot sleeper can get rest sleeping next to the window with a constant cool breeze coming through. If it's too warm outside to get a nice draft during the night, try a window fan.

4. Make sure your co-sleeper is well-hydrated

Many of our body functions are in some way related, and that goes for hydration and our circadian rhythm. Our bodies naturally begin to cool down when we recognize bedtime is near, but this process can be thrown off if the body is feeling dehydrated. By drinking water before bed, you ensure your body gets the hydration it needs to properly regulate temperature. This is particularly important if you sweat a lot during your sleep. The more water you lose, the more it needs.

5. Try the Chilisleep Sleep Pad

Cool down the surface you sleep on by trying the Chilisleep Sleeping Pad. It's a cooling mesh mattress pad that comes with a remote control and a temperature regulating unit. One of the best parts is that you can buy a personal-size sleeping pad, or one made for two both you and your partner sleep hot.

6. Set your thermostat low

As mentioned before, the best temperature for sleep is around 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit. Set your thermostat low before you go to bed to ensure your bedroom is properly ready for sleep. If you don't have an air conditioner or are avoiding turning it on to save money, try these tips to help you sleep cooler without an AC.

7. Take advantage of a fan

Fans are the best friends of hot sleepers. They help keep air circulating and promote a constant breeze. You can even create a makeshift air conditioner using a fan and ice water. Place a bowl full of cold ice water in front of a fan and face it toward the hottest sleeper. This way, you'll feel cool and icy air blow toward you without having to rely on your AC.

8. Consider buying a larger mattress

If all else fails and you have room in your budget to buy a new mattress, it may be beneficial to upgrade your sleeping setup. A larger mattress ensures you have enough space between you and your co-sleeper to feel more comfortable and less second-hand heat. You can even consider a cooling mattress that's designed to help bring relief to hot sleepers.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.