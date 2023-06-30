7 Sleep-Related Features on Your iPhone You Didn't Know About

Between overstimulation and sleep reduction, there are many reasons why smartphones are often considered sleep-disrupting distractions. Surprisingly, they can also serve as valuable tools in promoting healthier sleep patterns. From tracking sleep cycles to providing soothing soundscapes, you can enhance your overall sleep health using the right combination of smartphone apps and features.

We'll discuss how your iPhone can help you achieve a more restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

7 best iPhone features for sleep

Apple

If you're an iPhone user, these apps and features can help optimize your sleep and ensure you wake up feeling refreshed.

Health app

The Health app is a useful tool for tracking and managing your personal health and wellness. It compiles your health data from fitness trackers, watches and other devices and apps to provide insight into your health.

If you connect your Apple Watch or wearable sleep tracker to the Health app, you can use the data collected to adjust your habits and improve your sleep. For example, the Apple Watch tracks sleep metrics, including time asleep, blood oxygen levels, wrist temperature, heart rate and sleeping respiratory rate. The Health app provides interactive charts that allow you to view this information over time, so as you make changes, you can see how they're making a positive impact on your sleep.

Wind Down

By creating a peaceful transition to sleep, you can unwind and improve your sleep quality. According to the Sleep Foundation, the top bedtime ritual for 52.7% of adults is watching TV; however, this can lead to loss of sleep.

The iPhone's Wind Down feature, available on iOS 15, promotes healthy sleep by allowing users to customize a bedtime routine. You select a wind-down period of 15 minutes to three hours before bed, during which you prepare your mind and body for sleep by completing presleep activities such as drinking a cup of tea, listening to relaxing music, taking a bath or another suggested activity. When Wind Down is enabled, your device will enter Do Not Disturb mode to prevent distractions until the designated end time.

Sleep Focus

The goal of Sleep Focus -- available on iOS 16 -- is to help users get uninterrupted sleep every night. Sleep Focus automatically enables a set time of your choosing, and your iPhone enters Do Not Disturb mode, which silences calls, texts and notifications. During this time, your phone will display a simplified lock screen, but you can customize notifications and allow important calls or specific apps to bypass Do Not Disturb.

Sleep Schedule

A consistent sleep schedule helps you get the rest you need. The iPhone's Sleep Schedule feature encourages you to set a regular bedtime and wake-up time, which ultimately aligns with the user's body clock and optimizes sleep quality. The feature provides reminders that help iOS 16 users maintain a consistent sleep routine and promote healthy sleep habits for improved overall well-being.

App limits

According to the Cleveland Clinic, mindlessly scrolling on your phone before bed can affect your ability to fall asleep because it interferes with your circadian rhythm. App limits help you strike a balance between technology use and prioritizing restful sleep.

By navigating to Settings and selecting Screen Time, you can set time limits for specific apps. When the daily limit is reached, the apps will no longer be available unless you opt to ignore the limit. Not only does this minimize bedtime distractions, but it also encourages a sleep environment more in line with your sleep goals.

Downtime

Nighttime phone usage isn't the only thing you want to be mindful of if you want to improve your sleep. Using your phone too much during the day can also negatively affect your sleep. If you want to be more intentional when it comes to your daily phone usage, consider enabling the Downtime feature. During your designated downtime, you limit yourself to only receiving certain calls, messages and notifications, as well as your access to apps.

Downtime can be set up and modified once you navigate to Screen Time settings on your device.

Night Shift

Exposure to blue light before bed can negatively affect sleep by suppressing the production of melatonin, which is the hormone that regulates sleep. With Night Shift, you can reduce the impact of blue light on sleep. This feature adjusts the phone's display to a warmer tone at sunset, making viewing your device easier on your eyes and minimizing disruptions to the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. By reducing exposure to stimulating blue light, Night Shift helps promote a more restful and comfortable sleep experience.

To set up Night Shift, go to Settings then Display & Brightness.

Is it bad to go to sleep with your phone in your bedroom?

Going to bed with your phone in the room may have several negative effects on your sleep quality and overall well-being.

Incoming calls, texts and app notifications can disturb your sleep, especially if your phone isn't set to silent mode. Additionally, having your phone close to you at night can feed your addiction. Since it will be within arm's reach, you may find it tempting to respond to texts and emails, scroll on social media or play a game, but it's important to disconnect and avoid blue light emissions.

To promote a healthier sleep environment, establish phone-free zones in the bedroom. Consider charging your phone outside the bedroom or activating Do Not Disturb to limit disruptions and prioritize restful sleep. If you use your smartphone as an alarm, switching to using a smartwatch or buying a dedicated alarm clock may be a better alternative.