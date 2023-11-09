It's true -- Americans don't sleep as much as they need. About 1 in 3 American adults don't get enough sleep, and it can affect how long you live. Turns out, it can all depend on where you live.

Did you know that there are certain places on Earth where people tend to sleep better and live longer?

It all has something to do with something called the Blue Zone, and it could help you live a happier, healthier and more stress-free life overall. It could even help you live longer, all with just a few adjustments to your daily routine.

Before you lay your head down to sleep tonight, this is what you need to know about how to sleep like someone in a Blue Zone.

What is a Blue Zone?

A Blue Zone is a particular place in the world where people tend to live longer, healthier lives. It's a non-scientific term coined by author Dan Buettner, who, when studying these areas on a map, used a blue marker to denote each location. These are specific geographic areas where some of the oldest people in the world live. In fact, studies show an unusually high number of nonagenarians and centenarians (people over 90 and 100) living in these areas.

Scientists, intrigued by this anomaly, began to study these areas, noting that a few key factors including diet, exercise and religion can all help ensure better health and extend one's life.

Where are these Blue Zones?

Ikaria, Greece Gatsi/iStock/Getty Images Plus

There are five known Blue Zones in the world, spanning from North America to Europe to even Asia.

1. Ikaria, Greece: Nestled along the Aegean Sea, this Mediterranean island has almost no cases of dementia among its residents, and one-third of all residents live to be nonagenarian. In addition to a healthy Mediterranean diet and plenty of red wine, people here enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle spent outdoors. The mountainous terrain provides plenty of exercise, and communities tend to be tight-knit, with neighbors regularly conversing and spending time together.

2. Loma Linda, California: The average Seventh-Day Adventist is known to live a decade longer than the average American. Known as devout religious people, they maintain nutritious vegetarian diets high in vegetables, fruits, grains and nuts. They live active lifestyles and avoid alcohol and smoking, while the weekly 24-hour Sabbath (which includes sustaining from work or forms of entertainment) provides a strong sense of purpose and religion that keeps social connections strong.

3. Nicoya, Costa Rica: This Pacific peninsula has one of the highest life expectancies at age 85. People here generally have physically demanding work sustained by a healthy diet consisting of unprocessed foods and hard water that is high in calcium. In addition to strong social relationships, residents also enjoy a strong life purpose in what is known as "plan de vida."

4. Okinawa, Japan: While Oliastra has some of the oldest men in the world, Okinawa is home to some of the world's oldest women. This is attributed to a healthy plant-based diet made up of stir-fried vegetables, sweet potatoes, soy and tofu. Okinawa residents also highly value the tradition of "moai," which promotes the importance of social relationships in one's life, and "ikigai," which encourages one to find a defining life purpose.

5. Sardinia, Italy: In the mountains of Sardinia, you will find some of the world's oldest men -- almost 10 times more per capita than the United States, according to the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. These men typically work in farming, and the Sardinian diet consists mostly of what they're able to provide for themselves, whether it's through fishing or hunting. Diets are generously supplemented by red wine, which is often enjoyed among friends, as Sardinians prioritize social connections.

Even more exciting? There could be even more Blue Zones that have not yet been discovered.

5 Blue-Zone approved sleep tips

You don't have to live in a Blue Zone to enjoy a similar lifestyle. These are some sleep hacks to help you sleep better and live longer.

Build exercise into your daily routine

One of the key factors is the amount of exercise that people get. In America, we tend to go to the gym when we want a workout, but for many people from a Blue Zone, exercise is simply a part of daily life. Several Blue Zones are located in mountainous regions, and exercise is easily incorporated into daily activities like walking and gardening. This helps you sleep better and longer. To become more active, try working yoga into your daily routine for better sleep.

Take short naps

Napping is often enjoyed daily in Blue Zones like Sardinia and Ikaria. According to the Mayo Clinic, napping during the day can actually help improve your sleep at night. Experts recommend a 10- to 20-minute nap before 3 p.m. to beat fatigue, increase alertness and improve your mood. It's even been shown to improve your memory.

Fill your plate with whole foods

A healthy diet is another common factor found in Blue Zones. People from a Blue Zone tend to stick to a mostly plant-based diet that incorporates whole, unprocessed foods. For improved sleep, experts recommend a diet consisting of the best foods for better sleep, like vegetables, legumes, whole grains and nuts. Try to avoid things like red meat, which can counteract your efforts and keep you awake at night. One expert sleep hack is to eat foods high in protein instead.

Limit alcoholic beverages

Like caffeine, alcohol can have a negative impact on your sleep. Studies have shown that alcohol not only disturbs the amount of sleep you get but also the quality by subjecting your body to a lower slow-wave sleep. Therefore, it is critical that you limit how much alcohol you drink. Red wine is a common staple in many Blue Zone-approved diets and has been shown to help with sleep quality, but moderation is key. It is best to limit intake to just one or two glasses so you do not ruin your sleep. Opt for one of the best teas for sleep instead.

Find a life purpose

For some, it's religion; for others, it is spirituality. In Nicoya, it's called "plan de vida," and in Okinawa, there is "ikigai." No matter what you call it, having a life purpose has been shown to help residents live longer and happier lives in Blue Zones. Studies have also shown that those with a life purpose have a lower chance of developing common sleep disturbances, sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome.

Bottom line

Sardinia, Italy Ph. Francesco Ciccotti/Moment/Getty Images

Life is stressful with all we have going on each day. It is why, when the day is finally done, and all is quiet, it can be hard to shut off your brain and fall into sleep.

That is where we can all take a note from the Blue Zone lifestyle. A few minor adjustments like a healthier diet and regular exercise can help you get a great night's sleep, thus contributing to an overall healthier -- and longer -- life.