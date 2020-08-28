Sinus troubles? Save $34 on the medication-free Tivic ClearUP device

Sharon Profis/CNET

If you suffer from sinus pain, be it chronic or seasonal, you know what a drag it can be. And you've probably tried just about every known remedy: nasal sprays, Neti pots, allergy meds and all the rest.

Ready to try some tech? For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the with promo code tvcnet15. That's $34 off the regular price, and it includes free shipping.

The ClearUP went on sale just about a year ago, following a CES 2019 launch. Like Sarah Mitroff, who wrote about the device last fall, I wasn't able to test the device myself, simply because I haven't experienced the symptoms. (And I count myself extremely lucky, because usually allergies drive me insane.)

The gizmo looks kind of like a nasal spray bottle, but with a little rounded-metal tip you simply rub on your face. A microcurrent stimulates the nerves under the skin, with the promise of reducing swelling, opening airways and relieving pain. (That said, Tivic doesn't specifically promise relief from congestion; this device is meant to help with sinus pain.)

If you check , you'll note that they're a little mixed, averaging around 3.7 stars out of 5. However, the reviews on Tivic's own site (which are collected via a third-party service, Verified Reviews) are much better, averaging 4.3 stars.

My take: There's a chance this won't work for you, but there's also a chance it will -- and without the costs, hassles and side effects of the aforementioned other remedies. Tivic offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there's really nothing to lose by trying it.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon's Halo takes fitness tracking to new and uncomfortable...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.