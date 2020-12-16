Should you get vaccinated for COVID-19 more than once?

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The US has officially received its first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, which are already being administered throughout the country (here's who's getting it now). The COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use on Dec. 11, and will be available at select locations.

However, you may still have questions, like: will you need to get the vaccine every year, and how many doses will you have to get? Will you be better protected if you get more than one type of vaccination?

Since the COVID-19 vaccine is so new, there are still a few unknowns. We'll update this story as scientists, health care providers and health authorities share more information.

How many doses of the coronavirus vaccine will I need to get?

The Pfizer vaccine formula requires two doses to be administered 21 days apart. The Moderna vaccine, which could be approved for emergency use as early as Friday, will also require two doses, 28 days apart. Both injections are needed to be completely effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, there's one vaccine candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials in the US that only requires one shot to be administered, according to the CDC. That company -- Johnson & Johnson -- hasn't sought emergency FDA approval in the US yet.

Will I have to get the COVID-19 vaccine every year?

At this time, it's uncertain how long immunity from the coronavirus will last.

In some patients with COVID-19, antibodies were found to be no longer detectable after several months. Some new evidence suggests the antibodies only last a few months. Another new data set suggests that immunity can last years, the New York Times reported. We continue to rely on new scientific evidence and guidance from national and global policymakers.

Vaccine developers are working to boost the effectiveness of vaccines to provide longer immunity than an actual coronavirus infection would, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Keep in mind that even if you do get the vaccine, health experts say it's still necessary to practice social distancing and mask wearing as they learn more about "the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions," the CDC said.

Will I be better protected from COVID-19 if I get double vaccinated?

Trying to get more than one COVID-19 vaccine isn't recommended for several reasons. Since there's limited supply, it's necessary everyone receives just one course of the two-part vaccination, to help make sure the entire population has a chance to be immunized.

Receiving a vaccine twice hasn't shown increased immunity for the same pathogen in the past, according to the CDC. For example, two shots of the flu vaccine doesn't provide more immunity.

