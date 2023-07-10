X
You Should Hold Off Buying a Mattress on Prime Day. Here's Why

Amazon will be marking down a list of products on Amazon Prime Day, including mattresses. But that doesn't mean you should buy one right now.

McKenzie Dillon Writer
McKenzie Dillon
Nod by Tuft & Needle 8" mattress
Tuft & Needle

Short answer: Unless you're in dire need of a mattress right now, no. Mattress brands will be offering even bigger savings on Labor Day in September, where we'll see hundreds of dollars off beds and shop through a wider catalog. 

Should you buy a mattress on Amazon Prime Day? 

Amazon Prime Day falls on July 11 and 12 this year, and as usual, you can expect savings on everything from tech, kitchen or office supplies, tools and just about everything in between. But should you buy a mattress on Prime Day? 

You can buy one from Amazon, as the site offers its own mattresses and beds from name brands like Tuft & Needle, who already have sales running on Amazon for the retailer's holiday. You can also walk away with discounted bedding accessories like pillows and sheets. If you're in the market for a wallet-friendly mattress in the immediate future, it's not a bad idea to buy now. 

Best mattress of 2023
That said, mattress brands tend to offer discounts throughout the year on their own websites, with major savings during big holidays. We're at the tail end of Independence Day sales, with many of them dropping off or significantly lower before Amazon Prime Day. If you can wait until Labor Day in September, you can save hundreds of dollars (I've seen up to 40% off) on mattresses -- and even more if you bundle with accessories. 

