FTC sends more than 120 warnings about false coronavirus treatments

Hero Images/ Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. The old adage still rings true when it comes to COVID-19 treatments. There aren't yet any known products to cure or treat the disease, but that hasn't stopped individuals and companies from trying the marketing angle, and it's costing consumers millions of dollars.

The US Federal Trade Commission recently sent 45 letters to companies falsely advertising about their products capabilities, bring the total warning letter count to more than 120, the agency said Thursday. Ads and product descriptions are in violation of federal law if the claims made are "deceptive or scientifically unproven."

Treatments marketed by these companies ranged from audio CDs of frequencies to resist the coronavirus, high doses of intravenous vitamin C, Chinese herbs, acupuncture, chiropractic treatments, ozone therapy, bio-electric shields, HEPA air purifiers, UV light therapy and others, the FTC said.

The full list companies in question is available on the FTC website. The FTC is also working to stop COVID-19 related robocalls.

The warned companies are required to immediately cease making any claims that their products are cures or treatments for the coronavirus. They are also required to report back within 48 hours detailing how they've addressed FTC concerns. The FTC says it will follow up with companies who do no immediately respond.

Be sure you know how to protect yourself from coronavirus health scams. If you see false claims regarding COVID-19 you can report them to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.

Now playing: Watch this: Vaccines, antibody tests, treatments: The science of...

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.