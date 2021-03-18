PS5 VR controller Nvidia GeForce Now price hike Xbox Game Pass for PC adds EA Play Snyder Cut Justice League review IRS pushes Tax Day PS5 restock
Save an extra $100 on already deeply discounted Horizon Fitness ellipticals

Get up to 55% off one of Horizon's best workout machines.

We're about halfway to summer months (and the promise of a vaccinated outdoor world). That means it's time to buckle down and follow through on those New Year's resolutions to get into shape before the warm weather arrives. Elliptical machines are a great option because they're a low-impact, easy-on-the-knees way to get in your cardio. 

Horizon Fitness had already slashed prices on its two top ellipticals, and from now through the end of March you can save an additional $100 when you apply promo code YOURCHOICE100 at checkout for either the EX-59 or 7.0AE. That means you can save 40% off the list price right now on the on the EX-59 or 55% off the 7.0AE. 

EX-59 Elliptical: $599

Horizon Fitness

The EX-59 usually sells for $999, but it's currently marked down to $699. Apply promo code YOURCHOICE100 at checkout and get an extra $100 off. 

This machine incorporates Horizon's approach to to elliptical design with pedals spaced to minimize stress on your hips, knees and ankles, with a long natural stride and layout that encourages an upright posture. It has integrated Bluetooth speakers and a USB charging port. 

$599 at Horizon Fitness

7.0 AE Elliptical: $899

Horizon Fitness

The 7.0 AE usually sells for $1,999, but it's currently marked down to $999. Apply promo code YOURCHOICE100 at checkout and get an extra $100 off. 

This machine features pedals spaced to minimize stress on your hips, knees and ankles, with a long natural stride and layout that encourages an upright posture. Not only does it have integrated Bluetooth speakers and a USB charging port, but the elliptical syncs with a mobile app you can use on your phone or tablet to see see your performance and progress stats while you work out. 

$899 at Horizon Fitness

