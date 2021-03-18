Save an extra $100 on already deeply discounted Horizon Fitness ellipticals

We're about halfway to summer months (and the promise of a vaccinated outdoor world). That means it's time to buckle down and follow through on those New Year's resolutions to get into shape before the warm weather arrives. Elliptical machines are a great option because they're a low-impact, easy-on-the-knees way to get in your cardio.

Horizon Fitness had already slashed prices on its two top ellipticals, and from now through the end of March you can save an additional $100 when you apply promo code YOURCHOICE100 at checkout for either the EX-59 or 7.0AE. That means you can save 40% off the list price right now on the on the EX-59 or 55% off the 7.0AE.

Horizon Fitness The EX-59 usually sells for $999, but it's currently marked down to $699. Apply promo code YOURCHOICE100 at checkout and get an extra $100 off. This machine incorporates Horizon's approach to to elliptical design with pedals spaced to minimize stress on your hips, knees and ankles, with a long natural stride and layout that encourages an upright posture. It has integrated Bluetooth speakers and a USB charging port.

Horizon Fitness The 7.0 AE usually sells for $1,999, but it's currently marked down to $999. Apply promo code YOURCHOICE100 at checkout and get an extra $100 off. This machine features pedals spaced to minimize stress on your hips, knees and ankles, with a long natural stride and layout that encourages an upright posture. Not only does it have integrated Bluetooth speakers and a USB charging port, but the elliptical syncs with a mobile app you can use on your phone or tablet to see see your performance and progress stats while you work out.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.