Save $50 on an Astrology Book and Candle Bundle at Birthdate

Do you know someone who lives by their astrology sign? While it may seem silly for some, others take it very seriously. If you have a friend who is always talking about Mercury in retrograde, then celebrate their birthday by getting a personalized for $50 off.

Each Birthdate book is personalized with a fabric hardcover and a foil stamp with your name on it. Inside each book, there are over 70 pages of personal readings and interpretations, and even a dedication page. The Birthdate candle is a 13.5 ounce all-natural soy and coconut wax blend that can burn for up to 80 hours. Each scent is customized and you can reuse the glass when the candle is done.

If you prefer candles only, the other bundle is a . You can buy three candles for 10% off, five for 15% off or seven for 20% off, at the following prices: $135 for three candles, $200 for five and $280 for seven. And if you're wondering what today's candle smells like? The has notes of sandalwood, water orchid and lemon. You can find candles that last and smell great, too.

Since there is no visible end to either of these deals, you can head over to Birthdate to snag a nice gift for a new grad, best friend or even for Father's Day on June 19.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.