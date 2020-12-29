Save 30% on designer glasses and frames at GlassesUSA before your FSA expires

GlassesUSA

GlassesUSA is one of our favorite sites for buying prescription eyeglasses online -- its inventory is often more affordable than premium alternatives like Warby Parker and the site has clever features like the Virtual Mirror, which lets you see what you'd look like with particular frames. In fact, GlassesUSA ranked among our favorite online eyeglass retailers this year. If your FSA account is about to expire (spoiler alert: if you have one, it definitely runs out at the end of the year), now might be a great time to refresh your prescription. Right now, you can -- including frames and lenses -- if you use coupon code FSA30.

There is a little fine print: The deal excludes multifocal, progressive, Ray-Ban & Oakley; items labeled as already on sale; and contact lenses.

Want contacts instead? You can also get 25% off contacts and get free shipping to your doorstep if you use promo code CONTACTS25 at checkout.

Read more: The best places to buy prescription glasses online for 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Huawei shows off Bluetooth smart glasses

