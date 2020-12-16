Save 20% on the Independa AnyTV Companion for aging loved ones

Independa

If you're caring for an aging parent, especially from afar, you know the challenges. Wouldn't it be helpful to have a large, Jetsons-style video portal so you could communicate more easily? That's one of the chief benefits of the Independa AnyTV, which combines hardware and a subscription service to help you care for elders.

It's not cheap (though relative to some systems, it actually is), but for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the with promo code CNET2020. That includes the hardware and first year of service.

Setup is pretty straightforward: The AnyTV box installs inline between the TV and another source -- like, say, a cable box or Roku -- via HDMI. Once it's in place, there's no input-switching required to use it; when activated, it simply "takes over" whatever feed the person is currently viewing, bringing up a custom onscreen menu.

The included LG 1080p camera gets affixed to the back of the TV, just above the screen. From there it's just a matter of getting connected to the Wi-Fi network. Needless to say, all this might require a little in-person assistance, depending on your family member's capabilities.

Speaking of family, anyone who has the Independa mobile app can start a video call, send a text message, share photos and so on. The system can also be configured to deliver onscreen reminders for things like medications and appointments. The user can press a "call me" button on the remote that will alert you that they want to talk.

I haven't yet had the opportunity to deploy this for my parents, who are both in their 80s and definitely at the point of needing more assistance. But I can see the appeal of the large screen for video calls, the simplicity of the remote and so on. There are cheaper options out there, but some may prove too complicated for some seniors.

What's more, if having the AnyTV Companion allows for just one less in-home health care visit per week, that would more than cover the annual cost ($399).

Your thoughts?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.