Save $150 on the Peloton-alternative Myx exercise bike

Myx Fitness

There's no question that Peloton offers a compelling at-home exercise experience with its robust bike and live classes broadcast on the large display. But $2,200 (plus $40 per month) is a lot to ask. Newcomer Myx Fitness has an alternative: A bike with a massive 21.5-inch display that makes the whole thing feel like an homage, if not a carbon copy, of Peloton, but priced at just $1,199. And now through the end of July, you can shave $150 off the cost. That'll net you a when you apply the exclusive discount code CNET150 at checkout.

The Myx is a full-featured exercise machine, complete with reversible pedals (you get toe-cages on one side, shoe-clips on the other), adjustable seat and handlebars, and 21.5-inch touchscreen that you can tilt and rotate, so you can use it off-bike as well.

The biggest difference between Myx and Peloton, aside from price (not only is the bike half the cost of a Peloton, but the monthly class subscription is $29 rather than $40) is that classes are broadcast on-demand rather than live. In CNET's recent roundup of the best Peloton alternatives, Rick Broida actually preferred the on-demand style of classes to a live session, but your mileage may vary.

If you've been eyeing an exerciser for the long summer ahead, saving $150 isn't a bad start to your new workout regimen.

Now playing: Watch this: Peloton Bike makes spinning at home much smoother

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.