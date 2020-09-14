Save $125 on Tempo, an AI-powered home fitness weightlifting coach

Angela Lang/CNET

Home fitness equipment has gone high-tech in a big way. Thanks companies like Peloton, it's no longer unusual to pay a subscription for live online classes, and Mirror has introduced us to enormous LCD screens that let you watch an instructor and keep tabs on your form while you exercise. Tempo is the latest fitness gadget following in the footsteps of Mirror; it's an all-in-one system that comes with weights and uses AI and a battery of sensors to keep you in proper form throughout your workout. Right now you can when you use the exclusive discount code CNET125.

Tempo usually costs $1,995, so it's still a considerable investment with or without the discount. The code drops the price to $1,870, but delivery costs $250 for a total of $2,120. (Tempo offers a zero-down-zero-interest plan, which certainly lessens the pain.)

You get the Tempo unit itself, which houses a giant high-res display and storage for weights tucked behind cabinet doors. It stands on its own, so (unlike Mirror) you don't need to bolt it to the wall. It also includes a complete set of weights and accessories, including dumbbells, barbells, plates, recovery roller and more.

Of course, you'll also need to subscribe to a $39 per month training membership. But you knew that -- it is 2020, after all.

Tempo is designed to replicate the experience of working with a trainer -- after all, only working with someone who can observe you while you perform your reps can tell you what you're doing wrong and make sure you are maximizing your performance. Tempo uses an array of sensors and artificial intelligence to analyze your form, track your reps, and keep you on track throughout the workout, replacing that trainer. Probably a good thing for Tempo, it couldn't have come at a better time, since few of us can go to the gym right now.

So do you need a $2,000 fitness accessory? Probably not. But as CNET's Sarah Mitroff said in her hands-on test of Tempo, "while I don't think anyone absolutely needs Tempo to get fit, I don't think you'd be wasting your money if you ponied up for it -- especially if you want to lift weights." In other words, if you're serious about working out at home and enjoy weight training, Tempo is a compelling new tool, now $125 off.

