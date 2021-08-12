San Francisco to require full COVID vaccination for many indoor activities, report says

Natalie Weinstein/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

San Francisco will reportedly require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for many indoor activities, including going to restaurants and gyms. The new city-wide requirement will be announced on Thursday by Mayor London Breed, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Earlier this month, New York City officials said people will be required to show proof that they've had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for all indoor dining, fitness, entertainment and performances. The NYC mandate will launch later in August and enforcement will begin in mid-September.

The San Francisco policy will reportedly go further than the one being put in place in NYC, by requiring proof of full vaccination. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Breed is schedule to hold a press conference later on Thursday. The San Francisco Department of Public Health didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.

