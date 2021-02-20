Diablo II: Resurrected NASA Perseverance Mars rover $1,400 stimulus check formula Nintendo Direct Mortal Kombat movie trailer PS5 restocks
Row, row, row your glutes to better fitness by saving $250 on a Hydrow rowing machine

Choose from among three packages that include the Hydrow, a heart rate monitor and other accessories.

The Hydrow Rower is sort of like the Peloton of rowers -- by which I mean it's designed to look as much like a stylish piece of art as exercise equipment. It features a giant touchscreen display that delivers motivating live and on-demand classes, and you need to opt into a subscription service ($38 per month) to get access to this content. Priced around $2,500, it's not inexpensive, but right now I can help with that. You can save $250 on any of Hydrow's three rower packages when you apply promo code CNET250 at checkout. All three packages comes with free shipping and a one-year warranty.

Hydrow x Polar Package: $1,995

You save $250 with code
Hydrow

This package includes the Hydrow Rower and a Polar OH1 Heart Rate Sensor. Usually priced at $2,325, it's currently marked down to $2,245. Apple promo code CNET250 at checkout and the cost comes down to $1,995.

$1,995 at Hydrow

Hydrow Starter Package: $2,270

You save $250 with code
Hydrow

The Hydrow Starter Package includes the Hydrow Rower, a mat to slip under the machine, a Polar heart rate monitor and Jaybird Tarah Pro wireless headphones. You can save $250 off the regular $2,520 price with promo code CNET250

$2,270 at Hydrow

Hydrow Pro Package: $2,455

You save $250 with code
Hydrow

The Hydrow Pro Package regularly sells for $2,705 but you can get it for $2,455 with promo code CNET250. It includes the Hydrow Rower, mat, Polar heart rate monitor,  Jaybird Tarah Pro wireless headphones, a workout mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands and foam roller. 

$2,455 at Hydrow

