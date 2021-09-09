Relax your aching shoulders with this Shiatsu heat massager, on sale for $20 (71% off)

Woot

The past year of working from home has done a number on my shoulders and back, and though that's somewhat relieved with a good chair and standing desk, sometimes a direct massage is all that will help. The is a solid option for days when you need immediate relief and don't want to shell out for a professional massage, and it's on sale for $20 today -- $50 off its usual list price. This deal comes from Amazon-owned store Woot, and Prime members get free shipping.

The Sulives Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager goes around your neck and shoulders and comes all the way down so that your hands can slide into it comfortably. This gives you more control over the amount of pressure you want, and it means you also don't have to worry about this massager sliding around. It uses eight bi-directional rotation knots with 4D kneading to help with tension in your muscles, and it delivers heat to help you relax even more (a built-in overheat protection chip ensures you never get burned). You can adjust the speed and heat of the massager as well.

Most people tend to tense up in their neck and shoulders, but if you've got aches elsewhere, this massager can easily address those as well. Lay it across your lower back, legs, waist or anywhere else you're feeling pain, then let the heat and kneading do their job.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.