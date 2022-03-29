Relax With Calming Aromas Using This $39 Smart Diffuser

MorningSave

We all need some down time to recharge our batteries after a long day at work. If you're the kind of person who loves to do that with essential oils, the Harmony Smart Wi-Fi Diffuser at will certainly do the trick.

I've tested this diffuser and found it was a great tool to get an aromatherapy session without any hassle. This diffuser is compatible with iOS and Android devices using the Tuya smart app (you can use Alexa or Google Assistant too). Once you're connected you can set the LED light color, brightness and mist strength. This deal also comes with three scents: peppermint, eucalyptus and, my favorite, lavender. The only tricky thing with this diffuser is getting it to connect to the app, but once you do it's smooth sailing from there.

If you want an even more affordable diffuser, try our best budget diffuser, the $17.50 , and if you feel you need something with a bit more oomph, you can grab our best diffuser for large rooms, the $40 .

Read more: Best Essential Oil Diffuser for 2022

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.