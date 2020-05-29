Need a pulse oximeter? These models are in stock starting at $24

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Raise your hand if you hadn't heard of a pulse oximeter or pulse oximetry until last month, when this New York Times op-ed piece freaked everyone out with talk of "the infection that's silently killing coronavirus patients." Now raise your hand if you scrambled to purchase a pulse oximeter and found them either significantly price-gouged or out of stock. (I ordered one from Walmart for $30; a few days later the price was up to $50.)

Good news: Although you'll still pay more than you would have several weeks ago, pulse oximeters are in stock at some stores, and there are still some decent deals to be had. Whether or not you actually need one is a different story. I highly recommend reading Dale Smith's CNET report: Can pulse oximeters detect coronavirus? How they work and more.

Pay special attention to the section on accuracy. A pulse oximeter is a medical device that's meant to measure blood oxygen saturation levels and pulse rate. But do they all do that precisely? While there are tons of options in the pulse oximeters market, not all are FDA-approved for checking your blood oxygen level. What's more, at least one study found that many of these over-the-counter pulse oximeters produce an inaccurate reading on oxygen level. Which raises the question: If you're not sure of an accurate reading, should you even bother buying a pulse oximeter?

I'll leave that to you to decide. Here are three pulse oximeter options, at three different prices.

Zacurate This model was selling for around $40 just a few weeks ago, and even it was constantly out of stock. If you don't mind purple, Walmart has it for a reasonable price with the promise of delivery within just a few days. Also worth noting: There's US-based phone support should you need it.

Tomtop If you're not in a hurry, this model of pulse oximeter in stock ships from China in 10-20 business days -- meaning it could take as long as a month to arrive. Amusingly, you'll receive a random color: black, blue or teal, you don't get to choose. This fingertip oximeter has no user ratings, and although it's shown to be "FDA registered," it's not FDA approved. So as far as an accurate measurement of vital signs and oxygen saturation in your blood, it's a roll of the dice.

AccuMed This finger oximeter is FDA-cleared, meaning it should work as advertised. As Smith wrote in the aforementioned report: "Note that there is a distinction between 'FDA-approved' and 'FDA-cleared,' with 'cleared' being the less rigorous of the two. That said, Class II medical devices like pulse oximeters are usually 'cleared' rather than 'approved.'" Although it's not currently in stock, you can order now for delivery around the last week of June.

What are your thoughts on these things? Is it worth having a pulse oximeter just in case? Or is it better to rely on a medical professional and medical-grade gear?

Originally posted last month. Updated to reflect price changes and availability.

