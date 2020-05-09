Philips

Snoring, also known as the bane of a nonsnoring bed partner's existence, happens for many reasons: sleep apnea, sinus issues, respiratory problems, sleeping position, allergies, weight, alcohol and more. They can all turn a night of peaceful snoozing into a night of pure exasperation (for both the snorer and the bed partner, depending on the cause).

Luckily (or not), many people snore, so the market is full of antisnoring products. Let it be said that if you think you have sleep apnea or have been diagnosed with sleep apnea, you should work with your doctor on finding the best anti snoring device and treatment option for you.

Most of these products won't cut it as a permanent treatment for moderate to severe sleep apnea. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines are still the gold standard for sleep apnea treatment, but if you can't tolerate one, your doctor may be able to recommend alternative snoring treatments.

However, if you're just a mild snorer who doesn't have any serious underlying health problems, one of these eight products -- most of them budget-friendly -- can help reduce your snoring (and consequently reduce complaints from your sleep-deprived bed partner).

Breathe Right Breathe Right Nasal Strips are intended to relieve nasal congestion at night, but it just so happens that the mechanism also reduces snoring. When you place a strip over the bridge of your nose, it helps keep your nasal passage open, allowing air to flow in and out more smoothly. They won't help you correct a deviated septum or anything like that, but it's a simple solution that can improve your breathing in the right circumstances. According to reviews on Amazon, these strips have helped reduce the noise level and frequency of snoring throughout the night.

Snorepin This tiny nasal dilator is an anti-snoring gadget that looks like two baskets connected by a hook. Each one of the "baskets" goes inside a nostril, kept in place by the hook around the cartilage that separates the openings of your nostrils. The Snorepin is supposed to dilate your nostrils and make it easier to breathe while you're sleeping, thus reducing any snoring. Some buyers on Amazon have had trouble with the fit of the Snorepin, but many say that it's worth the $25 to try if your snoring problem is bad.

Zzoma If you're one of those habitual snorers who only snores when you sleep on your back (or snore worse when you sleep on your back), the Zzoma Positional Therapy device could solve your snoring problems: This positional device prevents you from rolling onto your back while you sleep, helping to minimize snoring. It's prescription-only for now, but if you've been diagnosed with sleep apnea and can't adjust to a CPAP machine to solve your snoring issue, ask your doctor about the Zzoma device.

Philips Another device for back-snorers, the Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band uses a positional monitor to detect when you roll onto your back. You wear the band around your chest (similar to a heart-rate monitor) and it vibrates to prompt you to roll onto your side. The band has a smart-learning algorithm that changes the frequency and intensity of vibrations as it learns what you respond to in your sleep.

Smart Nora Smart Nora is a pillow insert that you slide into your pillowcase beneath your pillow. The snoring device listens as you sleep and when it detects snoring sounds, the insert inflates to gently nudge you into a new sleeping position. Because Smart Nora works by detecting snoring sounds, it may not work for you if you're a very faint snorer. It may also work best for people who sleep on their back, but the website claims it can work for side-sleepers, too.

Sleep Number If you don't want to shell out $359 for Smart Nora, you could try a basic wedge pillow instead. Many people who sleep on their back and snore in that position find that elevating their head at night can reduce or even eliminate snoring -- the elevation prevents your throat tissue from relaxing too much and keeps your tongue from lolling back in your mouth (one of the causes of obstructive sleep apnea), so your airway stays open.

Motion Pillow Yet another antisnore pillow gadget, Motion Pillow uses something called the "Solution Box" to determine your optimal head position based on snoring sounds. The Solution Box records and analyzes your snores -- when it decides that your head is in a suboptimal position, it inflates an airbag inside of the pillow, which adjusts your head position. Motion Pillow is different from Smart Nora in that it's an all-in-one product, whereas Smart Nora inserts into the pillow you already have.

Amazon A humidifier won't cure snoring when something like sleep apnea is the cause. However, if your snoring is triggered by dry air, dry sinuses, a cold or allergies, a humidifier may bring some relief when those conditions strike. If you're not certain it'll work, start small with a budget-friendly portable humidifier like the $15 Ourry. Even if it doesn't help your snoring, it may help in other ways.

