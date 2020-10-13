Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is here once again and although gym equipment has been hard to come by since stay-at-home orders ramped up in March, you can still score some good Prime deals on home gym equipment.

Since there's no telling when gyms will reopen or start operating at full capacity, these Prime Day deals can help you start your home gym, or fill in any gaps in your equipment, while keeping a little extra money in your pocket. That's what I call a win-win.

When it comes to snagging the best deals, timing is everything, so I scoured through the hundreds of deals available over the next couple of days and narrowed it down to some of my favorites. Keep in mind that some of these deals are lightning deals, which means they'll only be live for six hours, and others are available only while supplies last. If there's something you want, grab it as soon as you see it so you don't miss out.

As a reminder, these deals are only available to Amazon Prime members, who pay $119 per year for the service.

Marcy No matter what your fitness level, recumbent bikes are an excellent piece of fitness equipment for any home gym. They provide low impact exercise and are a great option for anyone with mobility issues. This one, which you can snag for almost 40% off, has eight fitness levels and an LCD screen that displays calorie burn and also acts as an odometer.

Marcy A standard weight bench is a home gym staple, so if you don't have one yet, here's your chance. It has an adjustable seat and back pad, so you can put it in incline, decline, and flat positions, as well as an adjustable (and removable) arm curl pad. It also folds flat for easy storage, so it's a great option even for smaller home gyms.

Amazon Stretching is just as essential to your physical health as exercise itself and now's a great time to score a deal on this slant board to help you out. It adjusts to five different angles to help you stretch and release muscle tension in your legs and feet, which ultimately helps you feel better all over. You can also use it to enhance your workout by using it as a balance board during squats or as a base for resistance bands. Depending on the model you get, it supports up to 450 pounds.

Amazon Posture is essential for proper curling technique, but it can be a struggle to maintain, especially when lifting heavy weights. This bicep isolator is a great addition to your home gym because it helps you stay upright while also reducing discomfort in your neck and elbows during bicep and tricep workouts. It's made of a thick gauge aluminum with padded support in the neck and elbows and has an adjustable velcro strap that's designed to fit any body size. The colors included in the Prime Day Sale are red, gray, pink, blue and black. These is a lightning deal. On August 13, the deal runs from 12:15 to 6:15 p.m. PT.

