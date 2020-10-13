Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, which means it's time to stock up on activewear basics for the cooler fall weather and coming winter months. With top brands like Columbia, Champion and more on sale, you can stock up on activewear staples for yourself and the entire family with discounts up to 50% off.

As a reminder, these deals are only available to Amazon Prime members, who pay $119 per year for the service.

Amazon Save on Under Armour's Amazon Prime Day specials with up to 35% off items for men, women and kids.

Champion Take up to 40% off of Champion activewear staples for men and women. Shop leggings, outerwear and more.

Columbia Shop Columbia gear for men, women and kids at up to 30% off regular price (though some items are listed as up to 50% off).

Amazon Several of Amazon's own activewear brands are on sale, including tops, pants and sweatshirts from Starter. The Polar Fleece Jacket shown above is just $17.50 and is available for men and women.

