CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Prime Day deals iPhone 12 Prime Day Apple deals iPhone 12 preorder Best Buy Prime Day deals Prime Day laptop deals Prime Day Walmart deals Stimulus package negotiations
Featured Fitness Sleep Healthy Eating Caregiving Personal Care
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Prime Day 2020: The best activewear deals

Get discounts on Under Armour, Columbia and more.

Listen
- 00:23
Deal
Savings
Price
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day is here, which means it's time to stock up on activewear basics for the cooler fall weather and coming winter months. With top brands like Columbia, Champion and more on sale, you can stock up on activewear staples for yourself and the entire family with discounts up to 50% off. 

As a reminder, these deals are only available to Amazon Prime members, who pay $119 per year for the service.

Under Armour

Up to 35% off
Amazon

Save on Under Armour's Amazon Prime Day specials with up to 35% off items for men, women and kids.

$25 at Amazon

Champion

Up to 40% off
Champion

Take up to 40% off of Champion activewear staples for men and women. Shop leggings, outerwear and more.

See at Amazon

Columbia

Up to 30% off
Columbia

Shop Columbia gear for men, women and kids at up to 30% off regular price (though some items are listed as up to 50% off). 

See at Amazon

Starter

Up to 30% off
Amazon

Several of Amazon's own activewear brands are on sale, including tops, pants and sweatshirts from Starter. The Polar Fleece Jacket shown above is just $17.50 and is available for men and women.

See at Amazon
See also

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.