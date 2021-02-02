Presidents Day mattress sales: See the best deals from Bear, Birch, Layla, Leesa, Saatva and more

Deal Savings Price











































George Washington preferred a firm mattress. Lincoln? The softer the better for Honest Abe. Those statements may not be grounded in fact, but what is definitely true is mattress makers use Presidents Day weekend as an occasion to hold a sale.

The biggest mattress brands, from Amerisleep to Zoma, have started sales to celebrate the Presidents Day holiday. Whether you'd prefer form-fitting memory foam, a springy traditional mattress or a best-of-both-worlds hybrid option, there's a deal to match your sleep style.

Not sure what kind is best for you? Some of these retailers are beefing up their offers with 100-day return policies. That way, if it turns out you aren't getting as good of a night's sleep as you'd hoped, they'll come and take the mattress back and issue a full refund.

We've compiled the best mattress deals out there into our list below. Each of them can be bought online, so you don't need to brave the brick-and-mortar crowds. We'll keep things up to date with the latest and greatest, as well as any new offers that come along.

If you need help making a decision, check out our articles on how to buy a mattress online, as well as our list of best air mattresses and best mattresses you can buy online.

You can take 30% off any Amerisleep mattress and get two free pillows with code PRES30. In addition, you can save 25% on pillows, sheets and protectors with code PRES25 and 15% on blankets and toppers with code PRES15.

Awara is offering $499 worth of accessories -- a mattress protector, sheets and pillows -- with any mattress purchase. No code is needed.

You can save $20 on your order and also get two free pillows and a sheet set with code SAVE20.

You can take $200 off and get two free pillows with any mattress purchase. No code needed.

Casper Casper is offering a 30% to 45% discount on mattresses and discounts on bedding accessories.

You can knock 35% off the price of a Chill mattress and get a free sheet set and two pillows. You can also save $50 on a foundation.

Buy a mattress and DreamCloud will throw in $399 worth of accessories -- pillows, sheets and a mattress protector. No code needed.

You can save $300 off any Pod Pro mattress with code AFF150.

You can save 25% on a mattress and get two pillows for free. No code needed.

You can save 30% site-wide. You'll also get two free pillows with any mattress purchase.

Helix is offering $100 off any mattress with code PRESDAY100, but you can save $150 if you spend at least $1,250 (use code PRESDAY150) or save $200 if you spend at least $1,750 (PRESDAY200). With any mattress purchase, Helix tosses in two of its Dream Pillows.

You can save 30% site-wide. You'll also get two free pillows with any mattress purchase.

Layla Layla is discounting any size of its Hybrid mattress by $200 and any size of its memory foam mattress by $150. With either mattress, it tosses in two free memory foam pillows, sheets and a protector.

You can save up to $375 on a Leesa mattress and get two free pillows. No code needed.

You can save $250 on any size mattress.

Nectar is currently offering $399 in accessories -- a mattress protector, a sheet set and a pair of pillows -- with every Nectar mattress order. No code needed.

You can get 20% off your order with code PREzzzDAY.

Spend $1,000 or more on a Saatva mattress and you can knock $200 off your order. No code needed.

You can save 20% on Serta's Luxe mattress. No code needed.

You can take 20% off your order with code PRESIDENTS. You can also apply that coupon to get a total of 40% off the already-20%-off discounted pillows.

You can get $300 worth of accessories with a mattress set purchase, and Tempur-Pedic is discounting its premium mattresses by 30%. You can also save 20% on toppers.

You can save 10% site-wide and up to 15% off mattresses.

You can save $300 on any Vaya mattress with code PRES300.

You can save $150 on any Zoma mattress with code PRES150.

