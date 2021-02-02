Reddit and GameStop: What's next Amazon to build swirling 'Helix' as HQ2 Uber to buy Drizly for $1.1 billion Nike hands-free sneakers Next stimulus check: Possible dates Elon Musk on Clubhouse app WWE Royal Rumble results
Presidents Day mattress sales: See the best deals from Bear, Birch, Layla, Leesa, Saatva and more

February is a great time to get a big discount on a new mattress for a better night's sleep.

Deal
Savings
Price
George Washington preferred a firm mattress. Lincoln? The softer the better for Honest Abe. Those statements may not be grounded in fact, but what is definitely true is mattress makers use Presidents Day weekend as an occasion to hold a sale. 

The biggest mattress brands, from Amerisleep to Zoma, have started sales to celebrate the Presidents Day holiday. Whether you'd prefer form-fitting memory foam, a springy traditional mattress or a best-of-both-worlds hybrid option, there's a deal to match your sleep style. 

Not sure what kind is best for you? Some of these retailers are beefing up their offers with 100-day return policies. That way, if it turns out you aren't getting as good of a night's sleep as you'd hoped, they'll come and take the mattress back and issue a full refund.

We've compiled the best mattress deals out there into our list below. Each of them can be bought online, so you don't need to brave the brick-and-mortar crowds. We'll keep things up to date with the latest and greatest, as well as any new offers that come along. 

If you need help making a decision, check out our articles on how to buy a mattress online, as well as our list of best air mattresses and best mattresses you can buy online.

Amerisleep

Save 30% on any mattress

You can take 30% off any Amerisleep mattress and get two free pillows with code PRES30. In addition, you can save 25% on pillows, sheets and protectors with code PRES25 and 15% on blankets and toppers with code PRES15.

See at Amerisleep

Awara Sleep

Free accessories with mattress purchase

Awara is offering $499 worth of accessories -- a mattress protector, sheets and pillows -- with any mattress purchase. No code is needed.

See at Awara Sleep

Bear

Save 20% site-wide and get free pillows and sheets

You can save $20 on your order and also get two free pillows and a sheet set with code SAVE20.

See at Bear

Birch

Save $200 and get two free pillows

You can take $200 off and get two free pillows with any mattress purchase. No code needed.

See at Birch

Casper

Save up to 45% on mattresses
Casper

Casper is offering a 30% to 45% discount on mattresses and discounts on bedding accessories.

See at Casper

Cocoon By Sealy

Save 35%, plus free pillows and sheets

You can knock 35% off the price of a Chill mattress and get a free sheet set and two pillows. You can also save $50 on a foundation.

See at Cocoon by Sealy

DreamCloud

Free accessories with mattress purchase

Buy a mattress and DreamCloud will throw in $399 worth of accessories -- pillows, sheets and a mattress protector. No code needed.

See at DreamCloud

Eight Sleep

Save $300 on mattresses

You can save $300 off any Pod Pro mattress with code AFF150.

See at Eight Sleep

GhostBed

Save 25%, plus two free pillows

You can save 25% on a mattress and get two pillows for free. No code needed.

See at GhostBed

Haven Mattress

Save 30% site-wide

You can save 30% site-wide. You'll also get two free pillows with any mattress purchase.

See at Haven Mattress

Helix

Save up to $200 off, plus free pillows

Helix is offering $100 off any mattress with code PRESDAY100, but you can save $150 if you spend at least $1,250 (use code PRESDAY150) or save $200 if you spend at least $1,750 (PRESDAY200). With any mattress purchase, Helix tosses in two of its Dream Pillows.

See at Helix

Idle Sleep

Save 30% site-wide

You can save 30% site-wide. You'll also get two free pillows with any mattress purchase.

See at Idle Sleep

Layla

Save up to $200 and get two free pillows, sheets
Layla

Layla is discounting any size of its Hybrid mattress by $200 and any size of its memory foam mattress by $150. With either mattress, it tosses in two free memory foam pillows, sheets and a protector.

See at Layla

Leesa

Save up to $375, two free pillows

You can save up to $375 on a Leesa mattress and get two free pillows. No code needed.

See at Leesa

Lull

Save $250 on a mattress

You can save $250 on any size mattress.

See at Lull

Nectar

Free mattress protector, sheets and pillows with mattress purchase

Nectar is currently offering $399 in accessories -- a mattress protector, a sheet set and a pair of pillows -- with every Nectar mattress order. No code needed.

See at Nectar

Nest

Save 20% site-wide

You can get 20% off your order with code PREzzzDAY.

See at Nest

Saatva

Save $200 on orders of $1,000

Spend $1,000 or more on a Saatva mattress and you can knock $200 off your order. No code needed.

See at Saatva

Serta

Save 20% on mattresses

You can save 20% on Serta's Luxe mattress. No code needed.

See at Serta

Sweet Night

Save 20% site-wide

You can take 20% off your order with code PRESIDENTS. You can also apply that coupon to get a total of 40% off the already-20%-off discounted pillows.

See at Sweet Night

Tempur-Pedic

$300 worth of accessories with mattress

You can get $300 worth of accessories with a mattress set purchase, and Tempur-Pedic is discounting its premium mattresses by 30%. You can also save 20% on toppers.

See at Tempur-Pedic

Tuft and Needle

Save 10% site-wide and 15% on mattresses

You can save 10% site-wide and up to 15% off mattresses.

See at Tuft and Needle

Vaya Mattress

Save $300 on a mattress

You can save $300 on any Vaya mattress with code PRES300.

See at Vaya Mattress

Zoma

Save $150 on a mattress

You can save $150 on any Zoma mattress with code PRES150.

See at Zoma

