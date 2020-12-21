President-elect Joe Biden gets the COVID-19 vaccine live on TV

Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

United States President-Elect Joe Biden has been administered the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, marking the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. It follows current US Vice President Mike Pence getting the vaccine last week, along with other leaders including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell.

Pfizer's vaccine has authorized for emergency use on Dec. 11 by the Food and Drug Administration, making it the first vaccine against the novel coronavirus to be given the green light for use in the country.

Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with German partner BioNTech, said last month its vaccine has shown 95% effectiveness in clinical trials.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was then given emergency use authorization by the FDA on Friday. The vaccine, said to be 94% effective, could begin being administered this week.

"With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day," said Stephen Hahn, FDA commissioner. "Through the FDA's open and transparent scientific review process, two COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized in an expedited timeframe while adhering to the rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality."

