President Biden Tests Negative For COVID After Completing Paxlovid Course

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

US President Joe Biden has fully recovered from COVID-19 after taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid for five days, the White House said Wednesday. His symptoms "have almost completely resolved" and he tested negative on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

He'll stop isolating, but wear a mask when interacting with others for the next 10 days.

"President Biden has completed his five-day course of Paxlovid and his symptoms have almost completely resolved," the White House tweeted Tuesday.

The White House on Tuesday released a note from presidential physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor saying that Biden's "pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. "

On Monday, the White House said that Biden's symptoms had almost fully resolved after he contracted the virus July 21. The president is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and reported to have experienced mild COVID symptoms including a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional cough.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.