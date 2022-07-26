President Biden Completes Paxlovid Course for COVID

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

US President Joe Biden has almost fully recovered from COVID-19 symptoms after taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid for five days, the White House said Tuesday.

"President Biden has completed his five-day course of Paxlovid and his symptoms have almost completely resolved," the White House tweeted.

An attached note from the president's physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor added that Biden's "pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. "Biden is continuing to isolate on day 5 of his COVID quarantine, but will resume his normal exercise program, the doctor said.

On Monday, the White House said that Biden's symptoms had almost fully resolved after he contracted the virus July 21. The president is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and reported experiencing mild COVID symptoms including a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional cough.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.