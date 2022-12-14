Post Office Will Start Shipping Free COVID Tests Again: What You Need to Know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Just in time for the winter holidays, the federal government appears poised to start shipping free at-home COVID-19 tests to American households again, according to a report from Politico. White House sources say that the US Post Office will start accepting requests for free COVID tests on Thursday, Dec. 15, via the website CovidTests.gov.

Earlier this year, a White House program delivered millions of free at-home COVID-19 tests through the US Postal Service, but that program has been suspended since Sept. 2, 2022.

The Postal Service is expected to include four free tests in its next shipment, but there are other ways to get more COVID at-home tests for free. Learn about all your options for finding free COVID-19 tests below.

How can I get free COVID-19 tests now?

Until the Post Office starts shipping free COVID-19 tests again, you have a few options for finding similar at-home tests for free. First and foremost, if you have private health insurance, you can get eight free tests per person per month. That means a family of four gets 32 free tests monthly.

In January, the Biden administration declared that health insurance companies would be required to cover at-home tests. Participants can either receive their eight free tests a month from provider-based pharmacies or be reimbursed by their provider for up to $12 for each test they purchase.

Major pharmacy chains originally required customers with insurance to pay for tests upfront and get reimbursed, but some have now shifted to a model where most customers with insurance cards can get eight tests per month at no cost. Both Walgreens and CVS allow customers with insurance cards to order COVID-19 tests for free on their websites.

At-home COVID-19 tests are also eligible expenses for flexible spending accounts and health savings accounts.

Medicare was not initially included in the plan to distribute free COVID-19 tests, but in April the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that participants with Plan B or those enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans are also eligible to receive eight free tests a month.

If you're not insured or covered by Medicare, you still can get free COVID-19 tests. As part of the Biden administration's National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, the Department of Health and Human Services has provided millions of free COVID-19 tests to community health centers and Medicare-certified rural health clinics.

You can search for a local health center or clinic with free COVID-19 tests near you using a tool on the HHS website.

How does the free COVID-19 test program from USPS work?



In January, President Biden announced the launch of CovidTests.gov, a website that let households order four free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests shipped by USPS. The site added four more free tests in March, and then another eight more in May. According to the news from Politico, the shipment for winter 2022 will include four more free tests.

Unlike some complicated government applications, ordering free tests from the Postal Service has been simple. It takes less than two minutes to complete a short form asking for your name and mailing address, and the tests ship in about a week or two. Americans without internet access or those who had trouble ordering online can request tests using a toll-free phone number.

Why did the USPS stop taking orders for free COVID-19 tests?

According to the White House, without new funding for Congress to pay for at-home COVID-19 tests, the government needs to conserve the supply that it has remaining in case of a major COVID-19 outbreak. The Biden administration has been urging Congress to approve more money to fight the pandemic for most of 2022, but efforts have stalled.

A $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill in the spring was passed only after removing all funding for COVID-19. In a March 9 letter to colleagues, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed the lack of COVID-19 funding on Republicans' insistence that all money be offset by cuts elsewhere, to which several Democrats objected.

