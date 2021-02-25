Pfizer is testing whether third shot will help tackle COVID-19 variants

Sarah Tew/CNET

Pfizer has announced it's trialling a third COVID-19 shot to be administered six to 12 months after a patient's first two-dose regimen. The trial will examine whether a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine would tackle any new strains that emerge, the two companies said Thursday.

The study will use participants from its Phase 1 trial in the US "in order to be prepared for any potential future strain changes."

Pfizer said it has not seen any evidence that its current vaccine does not protect against new COVID-19 variants. The trial is simply to "be ready in case a strain becomes resistant to the protection afforded by the vaccine."

"The flexibility of our proprietary mRNA vaccine platform allows us to technically develop booster vaccines within weeks, if needed," said Ugur Sahin, BioNTech CEO. "We take these steps in order to ensure a long-term immunity against the virus and its variants."

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced buying enough doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to cover 300 million people in the US by the end of July -- though this doesn't mean everyone will be vaccinated by then.

"We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans," Biden said. Actually administering the vaccines to all Americans could take longer because vaccinations are managed at a state and local level.

