Pfizer finds counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine doses in Poland and Mexico

The coronavirus pandemic has given scammers plenty of new opportunities to separate people from their money and personal information. The latest could keep people from getting properly vaccinated: Pfizer says it has identified fake COVID-19 shots in both Poland and Mexico.

The Wall Street Journal reports that about 80 people were administered the fraudulent vaccine in Mexico, with doses being sold for about $1,000 each. The fake vaccine found in Poland hadn't yet been used before it was distributed. Fortunately, those who received the counterfeit vaccinations seem to be unharmed.

Pfizer confirmed the report, tell CNET that finding the counterfeit vaccine wasn't completely unexpected. "We are cognizant that in this kind of environment," the company said, "Fueled by the ease and convenience of e-commerce and anonymity afforded by the internet -- the prevalence of fraud, counterfeit and other illicit activity as it relates to vaccines and treatments for COVID-19."

Pfizer says it has a team of former law enforcement and forensic specialists working to help prevent threats like counterfeiting or illegal vaccine sales. It's also quick to warn the public not to shop for vaccines online. "No legitimate vaccine is sold online," it said. "Only get vaccinated at official vaccination centers or by certified healthcare providers."

