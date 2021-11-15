Pfizer COVID booster: Which states are expanding eligibility for the third shot?

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Not waiting for guidance from the Food and Drug Administration, three states are now expanding eligibility requirements to receive a COVID vaccine booster. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for specific groups. The FDA has said anyone who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot can mix and match by getting a booster of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, regardless of which vaccine they originally received.

Pfizer asked the FDA for approval last week of its booster shot for anyone 18 years of age and older. But three states -- California, Colorado and New Mexico -- worried about a surge in COVID infections this winter, went ahead and authorized all adults to receive the extra vaccine.

Multiple studies show that the effectiveness of vaccines may start to decline after six to eight months. Recent studies say a booster dose of Pfizer shows 95.6% efficacy against COVID-19.

Over the summer, as the delta variant took hold in the US, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 surged. The vaccines that are approved by the FDA have proven to be highly effective in preventing severe illness. Those who remain unvaccinated account for nearly all hospitalizations and deaths.

We'll explain below which states have expanded eligibility and who is now eligible for the Pfizer booster shot. For more on COVID-19, here's what we know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids, the latest guidance on masks and breakthrough infections. And here's what you should know about the new federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates -- and what to do if you lost your vaccine card.

Which states expanded eligibility for vaccine boosters?



Last week three states -- California, Colorado and New Mexico -- expanded the requirements for who is eligible for a booster, allowing anyone age 18 and older to get a booster if they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago, or received the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine shot more than six months ago. Colorado and New Mexico have high levels of transmission, according to the CDC, and California has a substantial rate.

Who is eligible in other states for the Pfizer booster shot?

Here's who is eligible for single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster, accordiing the CDC:

Individuals 65 years of age and older and residents in a long-term facility should receive a booster.

Individuals 50 through 64 years of age with an underlying medical condition should receive a booster.

Individuals 18 to 49 years of age with an underlying condition may receive a booster if they assess their risk of infection as high.

Individuals 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk because of their job -- such as hospital workers, teachers or grocery store workers -- may receive a booster if they assess their risk of infection as high.

Why is Pfizer requesting authorization for booster shots for everyone 18 years of age and older?

Recent studies show the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine can begin to wane after 5 or 6 months and a booster can raise your protection against infection, especially against serious illness. Albert Bourla, the chief executive of Pfizer, told the New York Times he anticipates a booster to last a year, with annual booster shots possible to prop up immunity.

What about mixing and matching the COVID-19 booster shot?

The CDC said those who qualify for a booster shot can get any of the three available -- a booster from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson -- no matter which one they received first. The CDC will have more details shortly on its mix-and-match plan.

When can I get the Pfizer booster shot?

Now, if you're eligible. According to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, up to 20 million people received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and are eligible for the Pfizer booster shot now.

State and local health officials have started to roll out campaigns to help the public better understand who qualifies immediately, according to the New York Times.

What is an 'underlying medical condition'?

The CDC said adults of any age can be more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19 with an underlying medical condition. Here are what the CDC lists as underlying conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease



Chronic lung diseases

Neurological conditions, such as dementia

Diabetes

Down syndrome

Heart conditions

HIV infection

Liver disease

Overweight

Pregnancy and recently pregnant

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease

Substance use disorders

Weakened immune system

Outside of the underlying conditions, the CDC said older adults are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19.

Why would I need a booster shot?

If you're fully vaccinated, the CDC says you will continue to be protected from infection and especially against serious illness. All the COVID-19 vaccine shots authorized by the FDA continue to be "highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death," according to the CDC.

However, studies -- such as one from Israel and another from the UK -- suggest that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines may decrease after six or eight months, necessitating a booster shot to maintain high levels of protection against breakthrough COVID-19 infections.

Pfizer released data from its application to the FDA, arguing that immunity wanes over time and that administering boosters is a way to get ahead of the curve and contain the pandemic. Pfizer also presented what it considers proof that a booster will be safe and effective for the majority of adults.

Sean Booker/CNET

Is the Pfizer booster the same as the first two shots?

Yes. According to Pfizer, its COVID-19 booster would be a third jab of the same vaccine you got with the first two doses.

Pfizer is working separately with its partner BioNTech on a version of the COVID-19 vaccine that targets the delta variant.

Where can I get a booster shot?

According to Zients, boosters will be available at roughly 80,000 places across the country, including over 40,000 local pharmacies. Some 90% of Americans have a vaccine site within 5 miles of where they live, Zients said, and getting a booster shot will be just as easy as getting the first shot. And the booster shot will be free too.

You can check Vaccines.gov to see which vaccines are available where or call 1-800-232-0233 for vaccine information.

For more on coronavirus treatments and vaccines, here's what we know about monoclonal antibody treatments, the new federal vaccine mandates and why some people may not want the shot.

