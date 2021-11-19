Pfizer COVID booster gets CDC panel approval for all adults. What you need to know

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Just hours after the Food and Drug Administration authorized for emergency use Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster for all adults, an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to back the FDA recommendation. The FDA and the CDC panel gave a similar endorsement for a Moderna vaccine booster. With the FDA authorization, those 18 years of age and older can receive a booster six months after receiving their second Pfizer vaccine shot. The final step is for CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to endorse the recommendation.

Over the summer, as the delta variant took hold in the US, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 surged. The vaccines that are approved by the FDA have proven to be highly effective in preventing severe illness. Those who remain unvaccinated account for nearly all hospitalizations and deaths.

Multiple studies show that the effectiveness of vaccines may start to decline after six to eight months. Recent studies say a booster dose of Pfizer shows 95.6% efficacy against COVID-19.

We'll explain below what to know about who is eligible for the Pfizer booster shot today. For more on COVID-19, here's what we know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids, the latest guidance on masks and breakthrough infections. And here's what you should know about the new federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates -- and what to do if you lost your vaccine card.

Who is now eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster?



Under the FDA emergency use authorization, adults 18 years of age and older are eligible for a Pfizer booster six months after receiving their second vaccine shot.

The FDA's decision expands an earlier authorization that limited a booster shot to those at higher risk of infection.

Under the new CDC committee recommendation all adults 18 years of age are now eligible for a booster six months after receiving their second vaccine shot: Those 50 years of age and older are urged to get one and those ages 18 to 49 are recommended to get one, depending on individual risk and benefit.

The final step is for CDC Director Walensky to endorse the committee's recommendation, which could come shortly.

Where can I get a booster shot?

According to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, boosters will be available at roughly 80,000 places across the country, including over 40,000 local pharmacies. Some 90% of Americans have a vaccine site within 5 miles of where they live, Zients said, and getting a booster shot will be just as easy as getting the first shot. And the booster shot will be free too.

You can check Vaccines.gov to see which vaccines are available where or call 1-800-232-0233 for vaccine information.

Why did Pfizer request authorization for booster shots for everyone 18 years of age and older?

If you're fully vaccinated, the CDC says you will continue to be protected from infection and especially against serious illness. All the COVID-19 vaccine shots authorized by the FDA continue to be "highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death," according to the CDC.

Recent studies, however, show the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine can begin to wane after five or six months and a booster can raise your protection against infection, especially against serious illness. Albert Bourla, the chief executive of Pfizer, told the New York Times he anticipates the effectiveness of a booster to last a year, with annual booster shots possible to prop up immunity.

What about mixing and matching the COVID-19 booster shot?

The CDC said those who qualify for a booster shot can get any of the three available -- a booster from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson -- no matter which one they received first. The CDC will have more details shortly on its mix-and-match plan.

When can I get the Pfizer booster shot?

Now, if you're eligible. According to Zients, up to 20 million people received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and are eligible for the Pfizer booster shot now.

State and local health officials have started to roll out campaigns to help the public better understand who qualifies immediately, according to the New York Times.

Is the Pfizer booster the same as the first two shots?

Yes. According to Pfizer, its COVID-19 booster would be a third jab of the same vaccine you got with the first two doses.

Pfizer is working separately with its partner BioNTech on a version of the COVID-19 vaccine that targets the delta variant.

