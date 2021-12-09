Pfizer COVID booster FAQ: New FDA authorization, latest on omicron variant

Robyn Beck/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug administration continues to open up its eligibility guidelines for the Pfizer COVID vaccine booster, today recommending that 16 and 17 years can get a booster six months after the first two doses.

The updated guidelines come as Pfizer/BioNTech scientists report you may need a COVID-19 vaccine booster to have protection against the omicron variant. Just the first two shots may not be enough.

"The initial data shows us that the first line of defense with two doses of vaccination might be compromised and three doses of vaccination are required to restore protection," Özlem Türeci, chief medical officer for BioNTech, said during a briefing on Wednesday.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, has a high number of mutations that scientists fear could help the new strain spread more quickly than the delta variant, which took hold in the US over the summer. The vaccines that are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration have so far proved to be highly effective in preventing severe illness. People who remain unvaccinated account for nearly all hospitalizations and deaths.

In response to the new omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention simplified its booster recommendation. Now, everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot, whether six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In response to the new omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention simplified its booster recommendation. Now, everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot, whether six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

FDA recommends a Pfizer booster for more teens



On Thursday the FDA authorized boosters of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for teens ages 16 and 17 at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.

The next step is the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which needs to sign off on the recommendation before the shots roll out to the younger age group.

Is the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 booster effective against the omicron variant?



Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday said two doses of their vaccine may not be sufficient to protect against infection with the omicron variant and a booster may be needed to guard against infection and serious illness.

Early data suggests the variant is able to evade some of the protection provided by two doses of the vaccine and a third dose, or booster, of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine restores high levels of protection, the two biopharmaceutical companies said.

Is Pfizer and BioNTech working on a second booster created specifically for the omicron variant?



The two drug-makers on Wednesday saId whether a new COVID-19 vaccine is required specifically for omicron depends on how quickly the new variant is spreading and the severity of the disease the mutated virus causes.

The companies, however, said they are now developing an omicron-adapted vaccine in case it is needed and it could be ready by March, pending regulator authorization.

The companies are also evaluating the length of time its current booster duration is effective. If the duration is too short, a second booster may also be needed.

Should you wait for an omicron-specific booster from Pfizer?

Scientists from Pfizer and BioNTech said on Wednesday that those who are eligible for a booster should not wait for one designed for omicron and should get the third dose now because early data shows the current booster provides protection against the omicron variant. The companies said even if an omicron-specific version of the vaccine was approved,

Moderna said it's now working on a vaccine candidate modified for the new variant, in case it is needed.

Who does the CDC say is eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster?



The new answer: All adults 18 years of age and older should get a booster shot six months after receiving their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine shot or two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot.

Pfizer is also seeking approval with the FDA for a booster shot for 16 and 17 year olds.

Does the Pfizer booster shot have side effects?



The CDC said those who received the Pfizer booster reported fewer side effects than after getting the second dose of Pfizer's vaccine, with headache, fever, fatigue, pain and chills the most frequently reported mild side effects.

The CDC said as of Nov. 14, 99% of those who received the Pfizer vaccine for the first two shots chose to receive a Pfizer booster, with the rest picking a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster. Here's more on mixing and matching vaccines.

Where can I get a booster shot?

According to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, boosters will be available at roughly 80,000 places across the country, including over 40,000 local pharmacies. Some 90% of Americans have a vaccine site within 5 miles of where they live, Zients said, and getting a booster shot will be just as easy as getting the first shot. And the booster shot will be free too.

You can check Vaccines.gov to see which vaccines are available where or call 1-800-232-0233 for vaccine information.

Why do you need a Pfizer booster shot at all?

Recent studies show the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine can begin to wane after five or six months and a booster can raise your protection against infection, especially against serious illness. Albert Bourla, the chief executive of Pfizer, told the New York Times he anticipates the effectiveness of a booster to last a year, with annual booster shots possible to prop up immunity.

According to a recent study in The Lancet, those who received the Pfizer booster shot had a 93% lower risk of being hospitalized, a 92% lower risk of severe disease and an 81% lower risk of death, compared with those who had received their second shot at least 5 months before.

What about mixing and matching the COVID-19 booster shot?

The CDC said those who qualify for a booster shot can get any of the three available -- a booster from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson -- no matter which one they received first.

When can I get the Pfizer booster shot?

Now, if you're eligible. At least 31 million people have already received a booster shot, the CDC reported on Friday.

State and local health officials have started to roll out campaigns to help the public better understand who qualifies immediately, according to the New York Times.

Is the Pfizer booster the same as the first two shots?

Yes. According to Pfizer, its COVID-19 booster would be a third jab of the same vaccine you got with the first two doses.

For more on coronavirus treatments and vaccines, here's what we know about monoclonal antibody treatments, the new federal vaccine mandates and why some people may not want the shot.

