Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in UK

Senior citizens could be vaccinated within a week as the first country authorizes Pfizer's vaccine.

Covid-19 tests continue around the world.

 Jens Schlueter/AFP via Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The UK has approved a COVID-19 vaccine. British senior citizens and residents of care homes will be first to be inoculated with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to tackle the coronavirus and COVID pandemic.

The British government has assured the public the vaccine is safe, having been through rigorous clinical trials with the results analysed by the national medicine regulator. 800,000 doses will be distributed to vulnerable people as soon as next week, while the majority of the population will be vaccinated in the new year.

The US is also examining the Pfizer vaccine and could potentially follow the UK in approving it for use. Russia and China have already approved vaccines, but without large-scale testing. 

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we learn more.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.