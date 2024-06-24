The Color of Your Sunglasses' Lenses Matters More Than You Think

On sunny days, it's always important to wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun's UV rays. However, it can be difficult to choose the right pair -- especially since sunglass lenses come in many different colors and shades, including brown, gray, green and more. But what does it all mean? Do the different sunglass colors have different purposes?

Your sunglasses' lens color can affect the way sunlight filters in, and -- depending on the task or activity you are doing -- certain tints or colors can be better than others. That's why considering sunglasses' lens color as you search for your next pair of shades will allow you to take advantage of the many benefits sunglasses can offer.

Let's discuss lens color and how different shades affect the way you see the world while protecting your eyes.

Brown or amber sunglasses

Best for: Sports and activities that require heightened visual acuity, like golfing and racing.

Darker tints, like brown or amber, are common and work well for everyday use, REI reported. Brown offers a multitude of benefits that make it such a popular color. It helps protect your eyes by cutting through glare and preventing eye strain. Brown sunglass lenses also enhance warm colors and brighten your vision.

According to VSP Vision Care, the high contrast provided by these lenses ensures that objects appear more defined and sharp, even at a distance. This makes brown or amber lenses an excellent option for sports and outdoor activities that require clear vision and heightened visual acuity, such as racing and golfing.

Yellow or orange sunglasses

Best for: Gamers, pilots, hunters and winter athletes.

Yellow or orange-tinted sunglasses are perfect for moderate- to low-light conditions, per REI. They can be helpful in foggy, hazy or overcast weather because they enhance contrast and clarity. This color also makes it easier to focus your eyes on moving objects, according to VSP. Gamers, pilots, hunters and winter athletes gravitate towards this tint.

Blue or purple sunglasses

Best for: Water sports, snow activities and wet or misty conditions.

Blue or purple-tinted sunglasses help reduce glare in bright, sunny conditions and environments, per Hunting and Fishing, so they minimize discomfort caused by bright reflections. According to Frames Direct, they also improve color and contour perception. These qualities make them perfect for water sports, snow activities and wet or misty conditions.

Green sunglasses

Best for: Sunny outdoor activities like golfing, fishing and hiking.

Green-tinted sunglasses are suitable for a variety of situations. They improve color perception and contrast, reduce glare and also help brighten shadows. That makes them helpful for sunny outdoor activities like golfing, fishing and hiking -- but they're just as effective in low-light or partially cloudy weather.

Pink or red sunglasses

Best for: Winter sports and individuals with light sensitivity or certain eye conditions.

Pink or red-tinted lenses are ideal for depth perception, according to Hunting and Fishing. This color is also a popular choice for winter sports because it offers great contrast against white backgrounds. Additionally, these lenses can benefit individuals with light sensitivity or certain eye conditions, providing a soothing effect and easing eyestrain.

Gray sunglasses

Best for: Outdoor activities like running, cycling and beach outings, or driving.

Gray sunglasses provide a neutral color perception and reduce overall brightness without distorting colors, according to VSP. They are versatile and suitable for various situations, making them ideal for everyday wear. In bright sunlight, they minimize glare and eye fatigue, and provide comfort to the eyes. They remain just as helpful in cloudy or lower-light weather. Wear them for outdoor activities like running, cycling and beach outings, or while driving.

Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images

Other specs for your specs

When considering sunglasses for eye protection, there's still more to consider beyond color and style. For example, lens coating, lens material and frame material. Polarized lenses reduce glare, while mirrored or flash coatings enhance visual comfort. However, the most critical factor is UV protection, ensuring sunglasses block harmful rays that can lead to certain eye conditions, such as cataracts or cancer. A combination of these factors, tailored to specific situations, helps determine the best sunglasses for optimal eye safety and comfort.

If you believe you may need prescription sunglasses or transition lenses, always consult your eye doctor for their professional opinion and advice.

Correction, Aug. 15: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect tip. It is not advisable to wear red or pink lenses while driving.