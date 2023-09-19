Why Old Makeup Is Bad for Your Eyes and When to Throw It Out

You might have heard that makeup has a shelf life, but do you actually follow these guidelines? If you're like many other cosmetics users, probably not. In fact, nearly 98% of participants in one study said that they've worn makeup past its expiration date.

While some people may use expired makeup to save money or avoid waste, others simply don't realize that their products should be thrown away after a certain point. Either way, there are potential health risks of using cosmetics after they've hit their expiration date. Not only does it increase your risk of eye and skin irritation, but it can also make you more likely to develop an infection.

To avoid these complications, it's important to practice good makeup hygiene. Here's how to do that.

When does eye makeup expire?

Most eye makeup has a shorter shelf life than other types of cosmetics, like blush and foundation. That's because using liquid-based products (like mascara and liquid eyeliner) around your eyes makes it easier to spread bacteria, which can lead to eye infections, per Mayo Clinic.

Here's how long different kinds of eye makeup typically last:

Mascara: Three months

Three months Liquid eyeliner: Three months

Three months Pencil eyeliner: One to two years

One to two years Powder eyeshadow: Two years

Two years Cream eyeshadow: One year

In the US, cosmetics aren't required to have expiration dates printed on their labels, but many do. Here's how to find them.

Kenshi991/Getty Images

First, look at the label on your product. If you see an open jar icon (known as the Period After Opening, or PAO, symbol) with a number printed inside, that will help you determine the shelf life of the cosmetic. For example, if there's a 12 listed, the product is safe to use for a year after you've opened it. If there's a 24, the makeup is good for up to two years.

If you don't see the PAO symbol, you can use the recommendations above to determine how long you can use the product before it expires.

eyenigelen/Getty Images

3 risks of wearing old eye makeup

Whether it's mascara, eyeliner or eyeshadow, wearing old eye makeup comes with certain risks. Here are some of the potential dangers of using expired makeup products.

Irritation

Once makeup passes its expiration date, several things can happen. For one, the ingredients can start to go bad. If this happens and you keep using the makeup, these spoiled ingredients could get into your eye and cause redness or irritation.

Over time, makeup products and tools can also start to harbor bacteria and fungi, which they pick up from your eyelashes, eyelids or fingers. If you continue using these contaminated cosmetics, you could end up with skin irritation or breakouts.

Infections

By wearing out-of-date eye makeup, you also raise your risk of developing certain infections, some of which can be serious. In fact, according to the Food and Drug Administration, people have been temporarily or permanently blinded after getting an infection from their eye makeup.

Sharing makeup with others also increases your chance of developing an eye infection, like conjunctivitis (also known as pink eye). So if you borrow your friend's mascara, and they unknowingly have an infection, they could pass it on to you. Signs of an eye infection include pain, redness, discharge, swelling and inflammation. If you have any of these symptoms, reach out to your doctor.

Scratches

When you're putting on makeup, there's always the possibility of accidentally bumping or scratching your eye, especially if you're rushing or applying makeup on the bus or in the car. It might not seem like a big deal in the moment, but this can have serious consequences if the makeup is expired and has bacteria buildup.

Whether it's with a mascara wand, eyeliner pencil or your finger, scratching your eye while putting on makeup can lead to a corneal abrasion and, potentially, an infection, according to the UIC College of Medicine. These are painful injuries that can compromise your vision and require medical attention.

Maskot/Getty Images

How to practice good eye makeup hygiene

With proper eye makeup hygiene, you can reduce your risk of irritation, infection and other health issues. Here are some tips to keep your eyes healthy when applying makeup.