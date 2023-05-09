Warby Parker Lets You Try On 5 Pairs of Glasses Without Leaving Home. Here's How

After getting sticker shock on a pair of prescription glasses I liked at my eye doctor's office this year, I knew I had to find another option. Even with no add-ons -- like blue light filter lenses -- and subtracting what insurance would cover, a pair of basic glasses was going to cost me nearly $400. That's when I looked to Warby Parker.

A majority of the glasses on Warby Parker's website are $95 -- and that includes the prescription lens. You can also choose lens options, such as blue light filtering and progressives, for an additional cost. Plus if you also wear contact lenses, you can buy those at the same time.

I'll explain how to order your prescription glasses and contact lenses through Warby Parker, even if you have eye insurance. For more, here are the six best places to buy contacts online.

Try on 5 pairs of glasses at home

Picking frames is easy. Instead of visiting a store to try on glasses, Warby Parker lets you order up to five frames to try on at home for free. (The company does have more than 120 locations if you want to try out frames in person.) When you've made a selection, you can send the frames back. Here's how to make your selection.

With the Warby Parker website or app, select Home Try-On. Make sure you've selected Available for Home-Try On before looking through the frames because some frames can't be tried on before buying (unless you go to the store).

Select five frames you're interested in trying on -- you can see what they look like on by clicking Try on virtually -- and once you've made your selections, go to your cart to checkout. Note that while it's free to try on, you'll still need to put a credit card on file in case you don't return the frames.

The frames will arrive packaged neatly in a box, each individually wrapped.

Try on and return the frames

Once you receive the frames, you have a five-day window to try them on and return them. That includes the pair you love, because you'll need to return them since they don't have your prescription yet.

To return the frames, place them back inside the box they arrived in and stick the prepaid shipping label on the outside of the box. You'll need to take them to your local post office to send them back.

Buy the frames you like

Now that you've tried on several pairs of frames, it's time to decide which ones you want to buy. (You can also order another round of frames to try out once you return the first set.) Visit the product page and select the size frame you want -- your options are narrow, medium and wide. If you're not sure, Warby Parker's AI feature can measure your face and give you a chance to see what the frames look like on your face, virtually.

Next, you'll pick your prescription lens type. You can choose single vision, progressives, non-prescription or readers. You can also choose other features such as blue light filtering and light responsiveness for an additional cost.

Add the frames to your cart after you've made all the customizations. Next, you'll be asked to add your lens prescription. You can either upload a photo of your prescription, have Warby Parker contact your eye doctor or send it in later.

If you have insurance, you can also add that. Note that your insurance provider may consider Warby Parker to be out of network. If that's the case, you'll need to apply for reimbursement after placing your order. Before you order, you may want to check with your insurance provider about its reimbursement policy.

When you are ready, place your order and wait for your frames to arrive.

Does Warby Parker have any deals right now?

Yes. If you purchase a year's supply of contact lenses, you'll receive a $50 credit toward a pair of glasses. And if you've never placed a contacts order, you'll get 15% off your first order.

If you don't wear contact lenses, there's also a promotion going on if you buy two pairs of glasses. You can get 15% off when you buy two or more pairs of prescription glasses or sunglasses.

You don't need a code for any of these deals.

For more, you should never do these 13 things with contact lenses. Also, these are the best online contacts and glasses deals right now.