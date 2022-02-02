Staying in for Valentine's Day? Buy these gifts for yourself instead

Gift Guide

As RuPaul puts it at the end of every episode of Drag Race, "If you can't love yourself, how the hell are you gonna love somebody else?" Wise words from a wise queen. Speaking of loving self-love, Valentine's Day is as good a time as any to indulge in the practice. Even if you've got a sweetheart to shop or cook for, nowhere does it say you can't shower yourself with a little something on the side.

Many of these gifts you might find especially comforting during these colder, winter months. So go ahead, love on you a little this Feb. 14 with the best Valentine's Day gifts to give yourself.

Cosy House Collection A good cooling pillow is ideal for anyone who runs hot at night. What's extra-special about this bamboo memory foam model is that the bottommost layer is removable, allowing you to customize its density.

Trade Waking up to find you've run out of coffee can make for a rough start to the day. Make that scenario one of the past with new and interesting coffees that just show up on the regular. Trade is not only one of our favorite coffee clubs but it's also one of the most affordable, with a subscription starting at just $12.50 per bag.

Lexy Savvides/CNET I'm so done worrying about what I look like with overhead 'phones on. I personally just find earbuds annoying and easy to lose and they don't definitely cancel outside noise as well, if you ask me. CNET's David Carnoy gives Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones an Editors' Choice Award. Grabbing a pair of these for Valentine's Day equates to some serious TLC for your eardrums. Read more: Best headphones in 2022

Sunbasket I've tried all of the top meal kit services and Sunbasket is still my No. 1. The recipes are simple to follow but you end up with interesting meals you might never think to make, like Korean BBQ meatballs with avocado-orange salad. Sunbasket will also give you a massive discount to try it, equaling $90 off of your first four deliveries of meals for any new subscriber. After that, just cancel if you don't like it or keep it rolling if you do.

Bombas Staying in requires comfortable footwear. Bombas specializes in indoor gear to keep your feet warm and cozy and the brand's gripper slippers are just the thing to treat yourself to this February. The grippers come in a variety of knit patterns in both men's and women's sizes.

Sportneer I turned 35 and now everything aches, especially after I do something wild like downhill skiing or carrying groceries in from the car. A massage gun can help smooth out some of those nagging cramps and sore spots. Sportneer is one of CNET's top budget brands for best massage guns and this model can be had for just $100 right now on Amazon.

Steelcase Speaking of pain relief, if you don't have a comfortable desk chair, it is high time you treated yourself to one. And why not make it a stylish one while you're at it? The Steelcase Series 1 is what I roll around on all day and I absolutely love it. It has great back support and a comfortable cushion, and feels extremely well-built. It's not cheap but my rear end appreciates the high-end pads and ergonomic design. Don't mind a funky color? Steelcase has it for $349 but only in select shades. And if you desire more desk chair suggestions from someone who has planted their tuchus in dozens, refer to our list of the best office chairs in 2022.

Scott Stein/CNET The Oculus Quest is just an insanely great VR headset, one that requires no tethering to a PC and delivers wholly amazing immersive experiences. Become the hero of a Star Wars story. Climb virtual mountains. Paint using a 3D canvas. Get fit in simulated boxing classes. If you splurge on one thing for yourself, make it this. Unlike certain other game systems right now, this is one you can actually get. Read CNET's Oculus Quest 2 review for further convincing.

