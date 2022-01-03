Ulta Beauty blowout: Score a major 50% discount on skin care

Ulta Beauty

It's a new year, and it's time for a fresh look. Save until Jan. 22 at Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin Event. , , , and are all discounted as part of today's bargains.

There will also be discounts on Juice Beauty, Banila Co., Peter Thomas Roth, bareMinerals and more exciting products in the next few days. This beauty event has everything you need, so whether you're looking for moisturizer, masks, night creams or beauty tools, you can start your skin-care routine on the right foot this year.

You don't wait until the last minute to buy any of these items, because each beauty steal is different every day. This means, for example, that if you want PÜR moisturizer (or any other product) today, this is the first and last day to get it for half price. If you don't want to miss out on an affordable beauty sale, head over to Ulta Beauty today.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.