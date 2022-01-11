OnePlus 10 Pro finally launches in China SpaceX's wild launch and catch tower At-home COVID tests: Where to find them Netflix's Kanye West film trilogy Bob's Burgers Movie trailer Best Wordle memes
Featured Sleep Fitness Nutrition Personal Care Parenting Medical
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Turn back the clock with 40% off Complete Skin Restore

Save big on self-care with a 30-day supply of this skin support system from City Beauty for just $33.

skinrestore.jpg
City Beauty

You are what you eat. We've heard that adage for years. I'm not sure I would go that far, but what you put in your body often shows on the surface over time. Complete Skin Restore capsules target fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin anywhere on the body to keep skin looking and feeling youthful. Skin Restore helps support the skin's inner structure by boosting collagen and elastin. Right now you can snag a 30-day supply (normally $55) for 40% less at City Beauty using coupon code RESTORE40 now through Jan. 12. That's a savings of $22.

See at City Beauty

Along with vitamins, the vegan capsules' key ingredients help attack dark spots and dullness. Formulated without dairy, eggs, fish or shellfish, gluten, peanuts or tree nuts, soy, sugar, wheat, GMOs or animal products, sensitive stomachs won't have to worry about a lot of allergens. It's also great for all skin types, including oily, dry, combination or sensitive skin. Plus, you have 90 days to try the product and if you're not satisfied, City Beauty will refund your purchase. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.