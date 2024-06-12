Transition Lenses vs. Prescription Sunglasses: Which Is Best for You?

Maintaining eye health makes it easier to navigate the world with good sight. But that's not all. Preventive eye care may also help you avoid painful vision conditions that require long-term care. Fortunately, there are many proactive measures you can take to maintain your eye health. This includes wearing sunglasses to block UV rays, which have the potential to cause cataracts, eye cancers and more.

Read more: Best Prescription Sunglasses

Having the right prescription for your eyeglasses and wearing sun protection whenever you're outdoors are not mutually exclusive goals. Both prescription sunglasses and transition lenses can correct your vision while blocking rays. Depending on your needs, one may be better suited for you than the other.

What are transition glasses?

Transition glasses, also called photochromic lenses, are eyeglasses that respond to UV rays by transitioning to a darker tint. In other words, when you're indoors, these glasses have a traditional clear frame. When you go outside, they turn into sunglasses.

As you can imagine, these lenses are more convenient in many ways than wearing prescription eyeglasses. Instead of carrying a pair of prescription sunglasses with you at all times and switching between your eyeglasses and sunglasses, transition lenses allow you to wear the same glasses in almost all lighting conditions.

Getty Images Plus/Screenshot by CNET

On the downside, transition lenses are not as effective as sunglasses when you're driving. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, because your windshield filters out some UV rays, your glasses may not darken. However, some new transition coatings respond better in the car. Transition lenses may also fail to respond to UV lighting in very cold conditions.

While transition lenses can help keep costs down by limiting your eyewear to one set of frames, it's also worth noting the quality of transition lens is not always consistent between brands. But as the FTC points out, you are not required to purchase your glasses from your eye doctor. You are entitled to a copy of your prescription, so you can shop around.

What are prescription sunglasses?

Prescription sunglasses are just what they sound like. Your eye care provider will create a pair of sunglasses with UV protection that also have your specific corrective lenses. The CDC says sunglasses that are rated UV 400 can block nearly 100% of UV rays as long as they have a uniform tint across the entire lens. The color of the lens does not affect how effective it is; pink lenses work as well as gray lenses.

You can get prescription lenses in a variety of shapes and styles, such as square, rectangular and aviator. Prescription sunglasses can also be crafted with polarized lenses. This type of lens has an antiglare property that blocks all horizontal light waves. You should have polarized prescription sunglasses if you are going to be on a boat or near water.

While prescription sunglasses give you the chance to expand your eyewear style, you will have to purchase two pairs of glasses; one for indoors and one for outdoors. If you are in an environment where you may be in sunlight one minute and shade the next, they may not be as convenient as transition lenses. However, they hold up better in the car and at all temperatures. When shopping for prescription sunglasses, keep in mind that bigger lenses provide more protection.

Getty Images Plus/Screenshot by CNET

Transition glasses vs prescription sunglasses

There are many similarities between transition glasses and prescription sunglasses, but some key differences may help you decide which type of eyewear is right for your lifestyle.

Cost: Reviewing options from vendors like Glasses.com and LensCrafters shows that the cost between transition lenses and prescription sunglasses is about the same. On the low end, you can pay about $100. On the higher end, designer brands may reach several hundred dollars for a single pair.

Style and customization: Prescription sunglasses typically offer a broader range of styles. Because transition lenses primarily function as everyday eyeglasses, they are available in round and rectangular shapes for the most part. On the other hand, sunglasses are also available in styles like wrapped and oversized, plus a ton of different lens colors.

Convenience: Transition lenses are more convenient than prescription sunglasses because they can go from indoor to outdoor conditions seamlessly. However, if you'll need eyewear for driving or extensive time in colder climates, you may end up with prescription sunglasses even if you go with transition lenses.

Durability and maintenance: Both transition lenses and prescription sunglasses require a regular assessment of your vision so you can correct the prescription as necessary. Since most lenses are now shatterproof, the best way to maintain either type of eyewear is to protect the frame and make sure the lens doesn't get scratched. Polycarbonate lenses can prevent scratch marks.

Who are transition glasses best for?

This type of eyewear may be best for individuals with a lot of light sensitivity. If you require a UV filter after just a few minutes in the sun, this option is going to be better than prescription lenses, which may not be in your pocket or purse at all times. You can count on transition lenses to protect against 100% of UV rays as soon as the tint darkens.

You could also be a good fit for transition lens eyeglasses if you spend a lot of time both indoors and outdoors in the same day. For instance, if you're a teacher who frequently walks outside between classes, transition lenses may be a good upgrade.

Activities where transition glasses are advantageous because they limit your need to carry two types of glasses include:

Hiking



Camping



Golfing



Cycling



Skiing



These glasses are also great for people who are forgetful. If you find that you regularly leave your sunglasses in the foyer and have to hike without eye protection, transition lenses are a great idea. Switching may reduce some of your stress and increase your day-to-day UV protection.

Who are prescription sunglasses best for?

People who are nearsighted but don't always wear glasses indoors could still benefit from prescription sunglasses. While seeing things at a distance may not interfere with life indoors, once you get outside it's more likely that you'll want to see what's happening afar. Whether it's keeping track of your kids on a playground or watching a parade, prescription sunglasses help people with myopia see at a distance.

Getty Images/Screenshot by CNET

If you like your style to match your outfit, filling your closet with a few pairs of prescription sunglasses may also be more appealing than sticking with transition lenses. Not only can you choose from different shapes, but lens colors include green, blue, pink, yellow and more. You can also get an ombre fade with different shades of the same color.

Some activities are better suited for prescription sunglasses, primarily those where you are up against the glare of light reflecting off of water. You can benefit from large lenses with a polarized coat in activities like:

Boating



Playing at the beach



Fishing



Hiking in snow



Picnicking in the park



Driving long distances



Prescription sunglasses may also be the ideal fit if you like an immediate switch between tinted and untinted glasses. Transition lenses can take up to a minute to adjust to a new lighting condition.