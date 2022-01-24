Pattern Beauty's deluxe shower bundle is $127

Pattern Beauty

Today, Pattern Beauty's deluxe shower bundle is . For that price, not only do you get huge bottles of shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner and hair oil -- you also get a hair clip, hair towel and my favorite shower brush.

Since I've used all of these products minus the hair clip and the towel, here's everything you need to know: The shampoo doesn't rob your hair of essential oils and the conditioner replenishes moisture. The leave-in conditioner has a nice consistency, while the hair serum locks in moisture. The shower brush is by far my favorite item in this bundle because it's so strong; it detangles my hair without the bristles buckling under the pressure.

People with curly and coily textured hair would benefit from this product because it's created for 3 and 4 type curls. You may want to steer clear of this bundle if your hair is naturally oily or if your hair is type 1 or 2. But that doesn't mean it wouldn't make a good gift for someone else.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.