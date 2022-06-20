These $22 Eye Patches From Winky Lux Outperform the Competition for Less

It's natural for our eyes to begin to look and feel different as we get older. We'll have to deal with that at some point. While there are more invasive eye treatments out there, one way you can visibly support your eye health is by using eye patches consistently. If you're not familiar with eye patches, you can make your introduction to them by trying these Wakey Wakey Eye Hydrogel eye patches from for just $22.

These eye patches are available for the same price at , and on the company's own website. And in comparison to other brands, these eye patches are a steal because you get 30 in one pack, while popular brands such as and sells its eye patches for $75 and $105, respectively.

Each Winky Lux eye patch is infused with caffeine, Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and licorice extract to relieve puffiness and brighten the skin and inject much-needed moisture to dry skin. After using these patches for a few days, I did feel as if the skin under my eyes got brighter and felt better. The only other product at this point that made me feel this way wasn't even an eye patch at all, it was .

What makes these patches great at this price is the convenience of everything being pre-made. So, all you have to do is just add these to clean skin for 10 to 15 mins and massage the serum into your skin. Keep in mind, there is a lot of serum on these patches, I'd suggest you wipe them down a bit before you use them to keep them on your face.

What I dislike about these patches might just be what entices other people -- these patches are one-time use only. If you don't want to fuss with picking a decent serum, using reusable eye patches and washing them every night, then using these Winky Lux patches will work just fine in your skin care routine. I, however, also enjoy reusable eye patches and choosing a serum of my choice, so if you prefer that method, you can grab from Pacifica Beauty for $15.

Overall, these are pretty nice eye patches and will work with any routine pretty well as long as you give it time. If you want these patches, check them out on Winky Lux's website or other retailers today.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.