The Latest Sex Tech at CES This Year Gives You the 'Oh!'

Ohdoki, the Norwegian company behind the Handy sex toy, announced a new sex tech device this year at CES called the Oh!, a wireless and Bluetooth-enabled vibrator that uses sonic technology for user-customized vibrations.

Because you can pair it with Bluetooth, you can sync the Oh! to music or video streaming, or another device like the Handy -- Ohdoki's first device for penis-owners.

Jens Petter 'JP' Wilhelmsen, CEO and co-founder of Ohdoki, said in a press release that the company wants customers to feel empowered to "elevate their intimate sexual experiences."

Besides its ability to connect with another device for couples to enjoy together while they're technically separate, the Oh! is equipped with what Ohdoki calls ResoTouch, which delivers customizable "localized pleasure with focused vibrations and deeper stimulation," meaning users can choose their own pattern and speed.

The Oh! will be available for purchase this spring for $150. It's available for preorder now for $75.

