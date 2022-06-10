Summer Pop Up Sale: Save 50% Off Select Skin Care at First Aid Beauty

It's not every day that First Aid Beauty has a sale like this one where you can get select products. Through June 16 at 11:59 a.m. PT (2:59 p.m. ET), you can get your hands on the brand that's fragrance-free, cruelty-free and safe for sensitive skin.

Because there's no discount code required, all you have to do is shop for the skin care products you want. However, there are a few items that aren't included in this offer. Some products, such as First Aid Beauty's , aren't on sale, but you still will find quite a few skin care items that I believe are essential for the summer.

What I suggest for anyone new to First Aid Beauty is to start with simple items. Of the 15 products on sale, I'd recommend the for $12. Oatmeal's anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties enable those of us with dry, sensitive skin to keep everything at bay. The other product you should try is the that's also $12. Even though it's just a cleanser, it won't dry your skin out. And if you need a serum to layer under the rest of your skin care, get this $19.

If this 50% sale doesn't speak to you, you can check out this where you can save up to $35, and have a wider selection of products.

There are plenty of items skin care collectors and First Aid Beauty fans will love, and now you can get it all for less.

